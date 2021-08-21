 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guess Who? A 2021 Husker or a recent successful predecessor?
0 comments
HUSKER FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Guess Who? A 2021 Husker or a recent successful predecessor?

What does the Magic 8-Ball project for the Huskers in 2021? Take a look.

The last time Nebraska finished a season with more wins than losses was 2016. Five years.

Five years of turnovers, penalties and in-game miscalculations. Five years of unfulfilled promises, and lines about "next season will be different." Five years of fans thinking, “We’ll believe it when we see it.”

But this year’s Huskers say they see the ingredients for success. They boast more experience and continuity than any group Scott Frost has coached in Lincoln.

They also seem serious about correcting the mistakes that have ailed them in the past. And after playing unrecognizable Husker football for half a decade, they think they can remind fans how the scarlet and cream are supposed to look.

Let’s see if you agree with them.

Below are a series of statistical breakouts that describe either the 2021 Huskers or a recent successful predecessor. Quiz your friends, keep score and ask yourself: How much does this year’s Nebraska team look like a winner?

* * *

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

1. This Husker signal-caller is one of the most dynamic runners Nebraska has seen at quarterback. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and ran for 31 touchdowns during his first three seasons. He led NU to a 4-1 start his sophomore season. Oh, and his last name is Martinez.

Guess who? 2021 quarterback Adrian Martinez or 2013 quarterback Taylor Martinez?

1 of 2

* * *

2. This freshman ball-carrier has drawn rave reviews from coaches due to his running and receiving acumen. He’s no bruiser, but that didn’t stop him from rushing for 1,800 yards as a high school senior in one of the country’s top-10 recruiting states.

Guess who? 2021 running back Gabe Ervin or 2011 running back Ameer Abdullah?

1 of 2

* * *

3. This defender’s impact cannot be defined by tackle tallies, even if he finished with 50-plus in back-to-back seasons. His true value lies in coverage, where he has accumulated 12 career pass breakups.

Guess who? 2021 linebacker JoJo Domann or 2016 safety Nate Gerry?

1 of 2

* * *

4. You come near this defender with the football, you better be careful. Because nobody on his roster has forced more turnovers (eight) in his career. It doesn’t matter if he’s snatching passes from would-be receivers or ripping the ball from a carrier’s hands. He’s done both four times each.

Guess who? 2021 cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt or 2010 cornerback Prince Amukamura?

1 of 2

* * *

5. Extra point: Nebraska believes its defense will be a strength this season. But only two Husker defenses have allowed fewer than 5 yards per play over a full season.

Guess who? Which two Husker defenses allowed fewer than 5 yards per play over a full season?

1 of 3
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert