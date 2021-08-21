Guess Who? A 2021 Husker or a recent successful predecessor?

The last time Nebraska finished a season with more wins than losses was 2016. Five years.

Five years of turnovers, penalties and in-game miscalculations. Five years of unfulfilled promises, and lines about "next season will be different." Five years of fans thinking, “We’ll believe it when we see it.”

But this year’s Huskers say they see the ingredients for success. They boast more experience and continuity than any group Scott Frost has coached in Lincoln.

They also seem serious about correcting the mistakes that have ailed them in the past. And after playing unrecognizable Husker football for half a decade, they think they can remind fans how the scarlet and cream are supposed to look.

Let’s see if you agree with them.

Below are a series of statistical breakouts that describe either the 2021 Huskers or a recent successful predecessor. Quiz your friends, keep score and ask yourself: How much does this year’s Nebraska team look like a winner?

* * *