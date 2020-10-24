Halftime: Huskers holding tight with Ohio State, but Justin Fields has strong finish to half

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some things don’t change much in the Ohio State-Nebraska series. Quarterback Justin Fields is one of them. Fields was spectacular in the first half Saturday against the Huskers, completing 12 of 13 passes for 187 yards and evading multiple sacks.

But, as NU trailed just 24-14 at halftime of a game that many expected to be a first-round knockout, it was clear a few things had changed. The Huskers’ ability to keep a defense off balance, for one thing.

In a mostly empty Ohio Stadium, Nebraska won the coin toss and chose to show off its more efficient offense immediately. NU fans who waited 330 days to see if the Huskers had made strides were rewarded immediately with a four-play, 75-yard sprint down the field highlighted by backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s 47-yard run as a running back. After that play, which stunned OSU defenders and reporters alike, quarterback Adrian Martinez chugged 10 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Fields, showing why he’s a Heisman Trophy favorite, and Ohio State answered quickly. On the Buckeyes’ first drive, Fields hit passes of 14, 24 and 14 yards — the last of those on fourth down — and had scrambles of 11 and nine yards on the drive. OSU running back Master Teague finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.