Halftime: Huskers holding tight with Ohio State, but Justin Fields has strong finish to half

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some things don’t change much in the Ohio State-Nebraska series. Quarterback Justin Fields is one of them. Fields was spectacular in the first half Saturday against the Huskers, completing 12 of 13 passes for 187 yards and evading multiple sacks.
But, as NU trailed just 24-14 at halftime of a game that many expected to be a first-round knockout, it was clear a few things had changed. The Huskers’ ability to keep a defense off balance, for one thing.
In a mostly empty Ohio Stadium, Nebraska won the coin toss and chose to show off its more efficient offense immediately. NU fans who waited 330 days to see if the Huskers had made strides were rewarded immediately with a four-play, 75-yard sprint down the field highlighted by backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s 47-yard run as a running back. After that play, which stunned OSU defenders and reporters alike, quarterback Adrian Martinez chugged 10 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
Fields, showing why he’s a Heisman Trophy favorite, and Ohio State answered quickly. On the Buckeyes’ first drive, Fields hit passes of 14, 24 and 14 yards — the last of those on fourth down — and had scrambles of 11 and nine yards on the drive. OSU running back Master Teague finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After a false start penalty helped stymie NU’s next offensive possession, Fields struck again on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson streaking on a post. After the Huskers came up just short on their next possession, OSU had a chance to extend its lead, but Nebraska got its first stop of the afternoon, holding Teague just short of a first down.
That’s when Martinez had his best drive of the half, completing a 15-yard pass to tight end Jack Stoll on third down, and five plays later a 26-yard play-action pass to tight end Austin Allen. That set up NU inside the Buckeyes’ 15-yard line, and running back Dedrick Mills scored a 3-yard touchdown shortly after that.
Tie game. Nebraska right in the thick of it.
The Buckeyes controlled the final eight minutes of the half, however, driving for a field goal and gladly allowing the Huskers to self-destruct on the following drive, when NU started with a delay of game penalty. Right guard Matt Farniok gave up a sack as the Huskers lost 15 yards on three plays, and had to punt.
Fields made NU pay, driving Ohio State 46 yards in five plays for another touchdown from Teague.
For the half, Nebraska averaged 6.1 yards per carry on the ground — McCaffrey’s big run helped — while Martinez completed 7 of 9 passes for 72 yards. Ohio State racked up 277 yards, much of it off of Fields’ arm and the hands of Wilson (5 catches, 104 yards) and Chris Olave (4 for 71). OSU was also able to convert two fourth downs. Both conversions eventually led to points.
Some more halftime notes provided by the Nebraska athletic department:
» Today marked the first time Nebraska has played a game before a crowd of less than 10,000 fans since a crowd of 6,166 fans for the 1962 Gotham Bowl game against Miami at Yankee Stadium (Dec. 15, 1962).
» Players making their first career starts at Nebraska today included OT Bryce Benhart, WR Levi Falck, DL Ty Robinson, LB Will Honas, OLB Garrett Nelson, PK Connor Culp, P William Pryzstup. Falck (South Dakota), Culp (LSU) and Pryzstup (Michigan State) had previously started in their collegiate careers before transferring to Nebraska.
» Tight end Austin Allen had a 26-yard reception in the first half. Four of Allen’s 10 career catches have covered at least 20 yards, and two of the longest three catches of Allen’s career have occurred at Ohio State (41 yards in 2018).
» Dicaprio Bootle broke up a pass in the second quarter for his 22nd career breakup, tying him for 10th place in career breakups at Nebraska.
