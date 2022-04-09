Halftime: Nebraska's defense leads the offense

LINCOLN — A long touchdown from Nebraska’s newest running back was one of the few highlights for the Huskers’ offense in the first half of Saturday’s spring game as the White defense led the Red offense 29-10 at halftime.
Junior college transfer Anthony Grant ran for a 60-yard score, reversing field and outrunning defenders to the pylon. That run accounted for 70% of NU’s rushing yards in the first half, as Husker defenders merely had to touch backs to render them “down” in a modified spring game setup.
It left the Huskers’ ground game getting just a few chunk runs. NU gained just nine first downs over the opening 12 drives. Punter Brian Buschini got a workout, hammering seven punts for a 39.1-yard average. He had 63 and 62-yard boomers, and also a 14-yarder into the wind that sailed right into the sidelines.
In the passing game, Nebraska’s top two offensive lines struggled to manage the pass rush of NU’s top two defensive fronts, which repeatedly pressured NU’s top three quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy — into hurried, low throws. Twice NU’s defense got touch sacks — one from Jimari Butler and two from Garrett Nelson, who routinely whipped around reserve left tackle Brant Banks.
Thompson, who got the first snaps of the game, completed 3 of 4 passes for 31 yards. Smothers completed 5 of 14 passes for 46 yards.
Purdy, the Florida State transfer who spent much of spring camp recovering from a foot injury, had the most passing success, completing hitting tight end AJ Rollins for 27 yards on a long corner route that set up a short field goal from Chase Contreraz. Later, Purdy hit Kamonte Grimes for a 15-yarder. He threw for 63 yards in the first half.
» Stay with Omaha.com for more coverage of the Nebraska spring game.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska spring game
Nebraska's Matt Masker (18) rushes with Nebraska's Braden Klover (51) going after him in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben (35) celebrates a play in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Aiden Young (44) rushes with Nebraska's Darius Moore (40) getting after him in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) celebrates a play with teammates during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (13) and Myles Farmer (4) smile together following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) fist bumps cousins Camden Eurich, 8, and Ian Eurich, 5, both of Greeley Colo., following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) puts his arms up for the ball as Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) plays defense in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday. Martin did not make the catch.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field for the start of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (16) gets in the face of Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) kicks an extra point in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (13) rushes with the ball toward Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann (29) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) looks to pass the ball, but then rushes, in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini (95) punts the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson fakes a handfoff to Jaquez Yant in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, center, stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, and brother, former Husker Dominic Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Dylan Raiola stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit William 'Pop' Watson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Emmett Johnson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Timmy Bleekrode stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker Dominic Raiola stands on the sidelines with his son, recruit Dylan Raiola (not pictured), ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch talks tot he team during warm-ups for the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's AJ Rollins runs out for a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The family of Husker defensive back Javier Morton, from left, Devaughn Morton, Sydney Morton, Sanchez Morton and Ana Everett, all of Atlanta, Georgia, walk on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man skateboards on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa and Jason Dalton, of Colby, Kans., walk through the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza and past the north stadium expansion construction ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Christie cruises past Memorial Stadium in his 1951 Chevy Deluxe before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk near Hamilton Hall toward Memorial Stadium during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Richard Toll carries his Eldon, 5 months, up the stairs at Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles Thompson watches his son, Nebraska's Casey Thompson play during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From leftL Jaxon Becker, 6, and Emmett Deck 5 enjoy the sun and Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Jambor, left, and his son Dexter Jambor, 8, enjoy the Nebraska's 2022 spring game from the sound end of the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!