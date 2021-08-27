LINCOLN — Courtney Britt first saw the hyphen on her cellphone screen while sitting in the stands at Memorial Stadium.

Shortly before Nebraska kicked off its 2019 season against South Alabama, her son, Cam, buzzed the phone with a thumbnail. When Courtney opened the picture message, she saw her son’s jersey.

Per usual, Cam’s cream-colored No. 5 popped against the Huskers’ scarlet home tops. But as Courtney’s eyes scanned upward, they widened. Then she smiled.

“Don’t show it to him yet,” Courtney responded.

The “him” was Darrell Britt, Courtney’s husband and Cam’s stepfather, though Darrell doesn’t believe in the word “step.” The “it” was the hyphen, which separated “Taylor,” the last name Cam was born with, from “Britt,” the last name he chose. Cam figured a football field, the same setting that brought him and the man he calls “Pops” together in the first place, made the perfect environment for his reveal.

The Husker cornerback had decided to change his name during the summer of 2019, but only after careful consideration. He thought about it, prayed about it and, one night, called his mother about it.

Cam told Courtney he wanted to combine his surname with Darrell’s. But he needed to know the change would be permanent.

“Are you going to be with this man for the rest of your life?” Cam asked.

“We stuck,” Courtney told him. “He’s not going nowhere; I’m not going nowhere. We stuck.”

Finding their soul mate

Before Cam knew Darrell as a patriarch, and before Darrell knew Cam Taylor as Taylor-Britt, the pair knew each other as coach and player.

Cam, then about 13, played running back and defensive back for the Montgomery (Ala.) Steelers. Few teammates grasped football’s intricacies quicker than he did. None hit harder.

“It was kind of mind-blowing,” Darrell said. “Like, wow, a kid this young is smashing into these other kids like that. It was a sight to see.”

Courtney, then known only as the star player’s mother, always sent Cam to practice with candy for the coaches. Over time, she learned that Darrell preferred Skittles (original or wild berry) and Starbursts (any color but yellow).

She never considered dating him, though. He walked with too much confidence, to the point where she deemed him unapproachable. Besides, she came with three kids. Darrell had none. They couldn't be a match.

That perception changed after a Steelers fundraiser event. Courtney attended with her friends; Darrell went with the coaches. The groups later met at Blue Byrd’s Lounge Bar and Grill, where Courtney and Darrell got to talking ... and talking ... and talking.

They both had soldiers for dads — Courtney’s father served in the Army, while Darrell’s dad chose the Air Force — both had “old-school” mothers who feared God and preached church values (no shacking up before marriage, Courtney’s mother would say). And, as the youngest siblings in their respective families, they both rebelled against their mothers' stern rules.

“That’s when I realized my soul mate was right here in front of me,” Darrell said. “We just started talking and realized so much we had in common.”

After the fundraiser, they never stopped talking. When they couldn’t chatter on dates, they’d sabotage their phone bills. On more than one occasion, Courtney said, she and Darrell stayed on the phone until 6 a.m. “And we weren’t falling asleep on the phone,” she said.

After three months, the couple decided to talk with Courtney’s children. Courtney saw a future with Darrell, but she needed her kids to see it, too.

Darrell agreed. He took his role as a mentor seriously, and he didn’t want to jeopardize his standing with Cam or Cam’s younger brother, Jaden (whom Darrell also coached).

They liked Darrell the coach. But could they stomach Darrell the boyfriend?

“If not,” Courtney said, "it’s a done deal. I wouldn’t even proceed.”

Courtney’s kids had never seen her with any man beside their father, John. Courtney and John met young in middle school and married young in college. Courtney had Cam when she was 19. Cam's sister, Danielle, followed two years later, and Jaden was born two years after that. Courtney and John argued often. Never around the kids, though. Courtney wouldn’t allow it.

Still, the stress and strain they caused each other permeated through the house. So one night, with the children gathered around the table and John away from the house, 5-year-old Cam decided to do something about it.

“Mama,” Cam said. “It’s OK if you leave.”

“For him to say that at that age,” Courtney said, “I was like, ‘They could sense something. They know something’s not right. I need them to be in a healthy family.'”

In Darrell, Courtney believed she’d found the partner who could foster the environment she needed. The kids must’ve sensed that, too, because when Courtney and Darrell introduced themselves as a couple, her kids barely reacted.

Danielle and Jaden were “all for it,” Darrell remembers. And according to Courtney, Cam shrugged the news off.

That’s because Cam trusted his mother. They’d been through divorce together. Mourned the loss of family friend Jahnell Hammonds, whom Cam considered a second mother, together. And because Courtney had Cam so young, Cam felt like they’d grown up together.

“You know me, you know I’m a momma’s boy,” Cam said. “I think the whole (state of) Nebraska knows me and my mama are A1 (since) Day 1. So I was like, ‘You my girl. If you’re doing this, I’m doing it, too.'”

The next step

Cam sat on the Prattville High School training table, his knee reduced to fragments, his future in jeopardy.

Minutes earlier, an Enterprise High School defender had crashed his helmet into Cam’s right knee, the same knee where he tore his meniscus the previous season. Now, three games into his junior season, Cam was about to lose another chance to attract attention from college coaches.

Torn ACL, doctors confirmed. And a fractured patella. Two more meniscus tears, as well.

“Maybe this is not for me,” Cam told Courtney and Darrell in the locker room. “Maybe I’m not supposed to be playing football anymore. Maybe this is God’s way of telling me I don’t need to do this anymore.”

Darrell let Cam mope, as had become tradition. Even before he and Courtney got married at the Montgomery courthouse in 2013, Darrell instituted a “24-hour rule,” which allowed family members to grieve a bad day so long as they didn’t let it bleed into the next.

“You have 24 hours to be in your feelings,” Darrell said. “And after those 24 hours, we need to have a plan in place, figure out what’s the next step.”

Cam’s next step had always involved football. And Darrell usually walked right beside him. At practice, Darrell served as his defensive backs coach. At home, Darrell reminded Cam to “prioritize business,” which often meant finishing homework before playing video games.

And when Cam cut class or entered “beast mode” during class on multiple occasions — Cam never fought anyone, but the teachers worried about his anger — Darrell might drive Cam and Jaden through the rougher parts of Montgomery. The north end, the west end, “the hoods,” Cam said, where he saw the homeless standing on sidewalks through his window. Places where, if you stayed too late, you would hear gunshots.

As Darrell drove the boys, he reminded them, “This is where you don’t want to be. If you’re not focused in school, you’re not putting the priorities where they should be, you’re not taking care of business, this could be where you end up.”

Twenty-four hours after his knee injury, Cam refocused his internal compass on the places he wanted to land: college, the NFL, a position where he could support his family.

He had surgery and visited a physical therapist. He performed the light stretches and the balance drills. Then straight-line running. “No shortcuts,” Darrell said. “All the way, 100%.”

Before long, the doctors approved Cam to backpedal. Then drive off the knee. Then lunges and air squats.

About five months after Cam’s knee shattered, doctors cleared him to return “full-go.” And when he returned to the field for the first time, Darrell walked alongside him.

“He really just changed my perspective on life for me,” Cam said. “I wouldn’t say my biological father was bad or anything — he’s always done what he could for me. But just having someone in the house that can show me personally the different things in life, it was life-changing, honestly.”

'It really means a lot'

Darrell first saw the hyphen on his television screen while sitting at home in Montgomery. He’d stayed back to coach Jaden at Park Crossing High the night before.

Early in the first quarter, Darrell's son, Cam, popped onto the screen and made a tackle against South Alabama. Per usual, the camera panned toward the tackler. But when the picture settled on Cam’s nameplate, Darrell’s eyes widened. Then they clouded with tears.

Then Darrell grabbed his phone and started typing.

“Big dawg,” Darrell typed. “Love you, man. It really means a lot to me.”

Cam and Darrell will never share DNA, but they’ve shared everything else that defines fathers and sons. Darrell taught Cam to play ball, to prioritize responsibilities, to turn bad luck into a better story.

Today, two years after Cam changed his name, they share the same relationship that many college-age children have with their parents. Darrell is always available if Cam needs him, and he’s always waving in the background when Cam FaceTimes Courtney.

But as Cam’s matured, he’s required less guidance. He’s applied Darrell’s teachings himself and learned his own lessons along the way. Mostly, Cam says, Darrell doesn’t bother him too often.

Every now and then, however, Darrell feels an itch to call. He calls it a “gut feeling.”

Cam might need his advice right now. Or a kick in the rear. Maybe just a willing listener.

So Darrell dials Cam’s number. The conversation rarely lasts long.

“Hey, man, just checking on you. You straight?”

“You would think he’s my biological son,” Darrell said of his intuition. “That’s all God, I guess. I guess it all worked out.”