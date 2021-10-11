Heading into eighth straight game, Huskers say they've got 'plenty of gas' in the tank

“We have one game until a bye week,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “I know the team knows that and we’re going to push through.”

Martinez — still sporting an injured jaw from a hit he took at Michigan State two weeks ago — said no one is truly 100% once the season gets going. Not staying up on physical and mental maintenance during the fall might not have immediate effects, but this is when those consequences begin to come due.

Sixth-year defensive lineman Ben Stille, 23, said he’s in bed by 8 p.m. most nights in order to get 10 hours of sleep. That will certainly be his approach now following a physical game against Michigan in which he stayed down on the turf after a fourth-quarter play.

The former Ashland-Greenwood standout said he does it all for football. He has the rest of his life to stay up late. Right now every game and practice is a thing unto itself.

“I could care less (about the bye),” Stille said. “We could play 16 weeks straight. It’s obviously going to be welcomed. It’s good for any team to be able to de-load a little bit. (But) that’s the last thing we care about right now.”