Heading to Lincoln for the Huskers' home opener? Here's what you need to know.

An extra piece of clothing is suggested for the first home game that Husker fans will be able to attend in 21-plus months: a mask.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday released its reminders of game day protocols, parking and other information.
Saturday's game time is 11 a.m., the ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and the Memorial Stadium gates open at 9:30 a.m. Fans are advised to arrive early to find parking and get to their seats.
Masks
Masks are required for all indoor spaces in the stadium for the games on Saturday and Sept. 11, in accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's local mask mandate, which runs through Sept. 30. This means masks will be required in the restrooms, elevators, common indoor premium spaces, hallways and lobbies on the suite level, the indoor portion of the club level and the press box.
Masks are encouraged in the concourse, lobby entrances, suites and outdoor stadium seating.
UNL asks that you bring your own mask as a limited number will be available to give away.
Closed areas
The Husker Nation Pavilion and northeast corner of Memorial Stadium are closed because of construction. This includes the sidewalk connecting the north and east outer areas of the stadium. Some gates have been closed, as well. Guests who normally use those gates should give themselves time to go to the south part of the stadium to reach a gate.
Clear bags, prohibited items
Only clear bags are allowed, and they are not to exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches or a 1-gallon plastic freezer bag. Small clutches — approximately the size of a hand — can be taken into the stadium. Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs.
If you bring in a bag that exceeds guidelines, you'll have to take it back to the car or pitch it (after being allowed to transfer the contents to a provided plastic bag).
You may bring a blanket.
Express gates for those without bags are available at Gates 2, 4, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20.
Outside chairbacks are not allowed in Memorial Stadium. About 20,000 chairback seats will be available for rental at $5 each.
Prohibited items are: guns, knives, drones, outside food and drink, coolers, video cameras, open umbrellas and pets. No smoking or vaping is allowed at the stadium. Empty plastic water bottles are allowed. The use of selfie sticks inside Memorial Stadium is prohibited.
Parking, getting around
Dropping fans off at the stadium is prohibited. Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-offs and pickups will be at 14th and Vine Streets.
Most parking lots on City Campus and surrounding the stadium are reserved. Paid public parking on City Campus is available for $25 per stall. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Google Pay and Apple Pay will be accepted.
The lots open at 6 a.m.
Parking for people with disabilities is available for $25 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in the Lot 9 parking garage at the corner of Salt Creek Roadway and North 14th Street. To reserve a spot, call 402-472-3111. Lot 9 has a free cart-shuttle service to the stadium for mobility-impaired guests.
StarTran's Big Red Express shuttle travels between the stadium and various Lincoln locations. Cost is $5 each way or $10 round trip. Season passes are available. For information, visit http://startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
Driving directions: For suggested routes to leave the stadium area, visit https://huskers.com/gameday.