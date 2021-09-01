Heading to Lincoln for the Huskers' home opener? Here's what you need to know.

An extra piece of clothing is suggested for the first home game that Husker fans will be able to attend in 21-plus months: a mask.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday released its reminders of game day protocols, parking and other information.

Saturday's game time is 11 a.m., the ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and the Memorial Stadium gates open at 9:30 a.m. Fans are advised to arrive early to find parking and get to their seats.

Masks

Masks are required for all indoor spaces in the stadium for the games on Saturday and Sept. 11, in accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's local mask mandate, which runs through Sept. 30. This means masks will be required in the restrooms, elevators, common indoor premium spaces, hallways and lobbies on the suite level, the indoor portion of the club level and the press box.

Masks are encouraged in the concourse, lobby entrances, suites and outdoor stadium seating.

UNL asks that you bring your own mask as a limited number will be available to give away.

Closed areas