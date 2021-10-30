Hidden yards tracker: Four interceptions negate Husker special teams taking care of business

Turnovers

Nebraska managed to lose the turnover battle by four giveaways against one of the worst turnover-margin teams in the nation. The defense didn’t force any turnovers against often mistake-prone Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Martinez had the opposite outcome for the Husker offense. After coming into the game with only three interceptions on the season, he more than doubled that total with four more, the four-year starter’s most ever in a single game. One came was a pick-six that gave the Boilermakers their first score. The second was a product of Martinez trying to do too much getting rid of the ball on a would-be sack. The third, an overthrow pass when the Huskers needed a drive to come from behind. The last one was not entirely Martinez’s fault as the ball popped out after Austin Allen had caught it, and found itself in the arms of a Purdue defender.