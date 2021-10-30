Hidden yards tracker: Four interceptions negate Husker special teams taking care of business

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's loss to Minnesota.
Turnovers
Nebraska managed to lose the turnover battle by four giveaways against one of the worst turnover-margin teams in the nation. The defense didn’t force any turnovers against often mistake-prone Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Martinez had the opposite outcome for the Husker offense. After coming into the game with only three interceptions on the season, he more than doubled that total with four more, the four-year starter’s most ever in a single game. One came was a pick-six that gave the Boilermakers their first score. The second was a product of Martinez trying to do too much getting rid of the ball on a would-be sack. The third, an overthrow pass when the Huskers needed a drive to come from behind. The last one was not entirely Martinez’s fault as the ball popped out after Austin Allen had caught it, and found itself in the arms of a Purdue defender.
Winner: Purdue
Penalties
The two teams essentially played to a stalemate in the penalty battle. Nebraska tallied four for a total of 38 yards and Purdue 3 for 30 yards. Both teams played up to standard in this area, Purdue being a top-ten team nationally in fewest penalty yards per game and the Huskers top 25. Both finished with fewer than their season average.
Winner: Tie
Field Position
Both teams had field-tilting plays they couldn’t score off of as both offenses struggled to gain any offensive momentum early in the second half. Nebraska’s was a 62-yard punt from William Pryzstup, and Purdue’s was Jalen Graham’s second interception. Martinez’s third interception proved the difference in average starting field position. The Huskers’ average starting field position was from their own 25.8-yard-line while Purdue’s was from its own 36.
Winner: Purdue
Final Verdict
Turnovers were the biggest killer for the Huskers chances against Purdue as the special teams took care of business, and the Huskers continued to limit penalties. Nebraska has struggled not only to put everything together on the same day but to get rid of all costly mistakes for a game. Hence the 3-6 record despite a +9.6 average scoring margin.