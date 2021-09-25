Hidden yards tracker: Fourth-quarter interception costs Nebraska its late lead

Turnovers

The turnover battle was promising to start for the Huskers as they snagged their fifth interception of the season, matching their total from last season on just the third play of the game. Unfortunately for Nebraska, Marquel Dismuke’s first career pick didn’t move the needle too much as NU’s offense followed it with a three-and-out. Nebraska’s first turnover had a similar result as Adrian Martinez coughed up the ball on third down. The Blackshirts forced a Michigan State punt that drive. The tie was broken in overtime by a catastrophic Martinez interception that all but sealed the Spartan victory.