Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers execute efficiently against Fordham

LINCOLN — For the most part, Nebraska did the little things needed to put away an inferior opponent. Here are the hidden yards won or lost that impacted the game.

* * *

TURNOVERS

Nebraska’s defense dominated in this category against an overmatched opponent. The Huskers applied pressure to Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat en route to three interceptions, two for senior safety Deontai Williams, his first since 2018, and one for senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, a career first. Conversely, the Huskers fumbled four times, but recovered two of them, a handoff and one of the two muffed punt returns. Adrian Martinez held onto the ball and didn't throw an interception, but backup Logan Smothers recorded a fumble before his first career touchdown.

Winner: Nebraska

PENALTIES

This was a game with few penalties, each team tallying a single false start penalty until the fourth quarter when the Rams added a 10-yard holding penalty. A single penalty for a five yards is a huge step toward the Huskers not beating themselves.

Winner: Nebraska

FIELD POSITION