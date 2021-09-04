Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers execute efficiently against Fordham

LINCOLN — For the most part, Nebraska did the little things needed to put away an inferior opponent. Here are the hidden yards won or lost that impacted the game.
* * *
TURNOVERS
Nebraska’s defense dominated in this category against an overmatched opponent. The Huskers applied pressure to Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat en route to three interceptions, two for senior safety Deontai Williams, his first since 2018, and one for senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann, a career first. Conversely, the Huskers fumbled four times, but recovered two of them, a handoff and one of the two muffed punt returns. Adrian Martinez held onto the ball and didn't throw an interception, but backup Logan Smothers recorded a fumble before his first career touchdown.
Winner: Nebraska
PENALTIES
This was a game with few penalties, each team tallying a single false start penalty until the fourth quarter when the Rams added a 10-yard holding penalty. A single penalty for a five yards is a huge step toward the Huskers not beating themselves.
Winner: Nebraska
FIELD POSITION
Nebraska's defense routinely put the team in a position to succeed, but it didn’t always pay off. Punter Daniel Cerni was slightly improved in limited action, sending two first-half punts for 39 and 41 yards, compared to a 36.2 yard average for Fordham punter John O’Friel. However, Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt return for a second straight game, giving Fordham the ball on the Nebraska 35-yard line. The kickoff return game didn’t show much life with returns of 18 and 17 yards. But Nebraska’s kickoffs were again a resounding positive as freshman transfer Brendan Franke and true freshman Kelen Meyer sent all nine of their combined kickoffs for touchbacks.
Winner: Fordham
FINAL VERDICT
By and large, Nebraska did the little things it needed to put an inferior opponent away by halftime. The turnovers were largely inconsequential, but four fumbles and two lost compared to none forced is not an appealing margin. Still, the secondary proved its experience and skill with a triumvirate of takeaways, the special teams had a clean performance outside of Taylor-Britt’s blunder, and the Huskers limited penalties. The key will now be executing like this against level competition.