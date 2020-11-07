Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers failed to capitalize on Northwestern's penalties

In terms of hidden yards, the Huskers' opponent, for the second time this year, bested them.
"We made too many mistakes against a good team," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after the game. "We gotta get that fixed; I gotta get that fixed."
Penalties: Nebraska wins
Even though Nebraska tallied more penalties, Northwestern felt greater impacts from untimely penalties on Saturday. Two pass interference calls on Northwestern midway through the fourth quarter gave Big Red a new set of downs in the red zone. Yet the Huskers couldn't capitalize, as a Luke McCaffrey pass hit the helmet of right tackle Bryce Benhart and was intercepted.
Northwestern finished the game with eight penalties — three of which were personal fouls or pass interference calls — for 64 yards. The Huskers ended the game with nine penalties for 55 yards. The Huskers did, however, stall out drives with false starts and holding penalties.
Junior tight end Austin Allen said after the loss the Huskers were shooting themselves in the foot with flags early in the drive.
"They were doing some stunts and movement right up front pre-snap," he said. "And we knew that coming in. We just had to be a little bit more locked in. As leaders, we got to step up and dial those things kind of in."
Starting Field Position: Northwestern wins
With the exception of starting a drive on the Northwestern 3-yard line after an NU interception, Nebraska didn't begin a drive in enemy territory.
The Wildcats did twice. One began from the Husker 47 after a short punt and led to a missed field goal by kicker Charlie Kuhbander in the first quarter. The other, at the Big Red 44, became a Northwestern touchdown to put the hosts ahead 21-13.
A solid punting day from Wildcat punter Derek Adams also didn't help the Huskers. The graduate transfer punter pinned Nebraska behind its 20-yard line four times in the contest.
Turnovers: Tie
Both teams fumbled the ball once — but recovered them — and threw two interceptions.
With 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception in the Northwestern end zone, waiting to long to try Allen over the middle and forcing a ball into tight coverage. Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph intercepted the pass, giving Northwestern the ball back, even though the Wildcats went three-and-out on the following possession.
Luke McCaffrey entered the game from there and also committed a turnover in the red zone on a ball off the helmet that linebacker Chris Bergin snatched. Northwestern killed nearly four minutes of clock and two Nebraska timeouts on the following possession, which ended with a Wildcat punt.
Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer amassed two second-quarter interceptions and was 3 yards from returning one of them for a touchdown.
"He showed up big time for us — gave us big opportunities for our offense, getting them the ball back," senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. "And just basically, you know, being a baller — being the baller that he is."
A tipped pass off Marquel Dismuke's helmet led to one of the interceptions, which Farmer returned eight yards, leading the Huskers to their second field goal of the game.
Later in the quarter, Myles Farmer jumped an out route, which was thrown behind the receiver, and returned for the ball 37 yards, leading to a 3-yard TD run from Mills.
