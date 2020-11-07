Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers failed to capitalize on Northwestern's penalties

In terms of hidden yards, the Huskers' opponent, for the second time this year, bested them.

"We made too many mistakes against a good team," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after the game. "We gotta get that fixed; I gotta get that fixed."

Penalties: Nebraska wins

Even though Nebraska tallied more penalties, Northwestern felt greater impacts from untimely penalties on Saturday. Two pass interference calls on Northwestern midway through the fourth quarter gave Big Red a new set of downs in the red zone. Yet the Huskers couldn't capitalize, as a Luke McCaffrey pass hit the helmet of right tackle Bryce Benhart and was intercepted.

Northwestern finished the game with eight penalties — three of which were personal fouls or pass interference calls — for 64 yards. The Huskers ended the game with nine penalties for 55 yards. The Huskers did, however, stall out drives with false starts and holding penalties.

Junior tight end Austin Allen said after the loss the Huskers were shooting themselves in the foot with flags early in the drive.