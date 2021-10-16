Hidden yards tracker: Huskers held the edge — but still lost

Turnovers

The two teams played errorless, if not pretty, football in the first half. Nebraska’s defense recovered and turned the tables in the second half, recording two takeaways — its first two-interception game this season. Cam Taylor-Britt snagged his first pick of the season, and Deontai Williams grabbed his fourth, tied for the national lead going into today. It was the Huskers’ first game forcing two turnovers, and first positive turnover margin against an FBS opponent. Nebraska is back in the positive for turnover margin on the season thanks to its defense and just the second giveaway-free game this year for the offense and special teams.