Hidden yards tracker: Huskers held the edge — but still lost

Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's loss to Minnesota.
* * *
Turnovers
The two teams played errorless, if not pretty, football in the first half. Nebraska’s defense recovered and turned the tables in the second half, recording two takeaways — its first two-interception game this season. Cam Taylor-Britt snagged his first pick of the season, and Deontai Williams grabbed his fourth, tied for the national lead going into today. It was the Huskers’ first game forcing two turnovers, and first positive turnover margin against an FBS opponent. Nebraska is back in the positive for turnover margin on the season thanks to its defense and just the second giveaway-free game this year for the offense and special teams.
Winner: Nebraska
Penalties
The penalty numbers were even — both teams committed three for 25 yards each — but for the most part Nebraska managed to continue a yearlong trend of being an above-average penalty team. They still are, but a pivotal blunder with less than five minutes left provided the final dagger to the heart this week. Adrian Martinez was called for a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone, giving the ball back to Minnesota’s clock-bleeding offense.
Winner: Minnesota
Field Position
The Huskers actually enjoyed favorable field position, largely because of the defense’s complete second-half turnaround with the two interceptions and a slew of three-and-outs, but the offense sputtered near the goal line. The safety was more a product of offensive incompetency than field position as the Huskers started on their own 11, not all that close to the goal line. Nebraska’s average field position was at its own 29.8-yard line while Minnesota’s was at its 25.9, including the Huskers’ onside kick.
Winner: Nebraska
Final Verdict
The Huskers found unconventional ways to beat themselves, with missed kicks and a failure to convert on the goal line. They weren’t directly hurt by any of the hidden yards categories — the intentional grounding would have been a safety anyway had Martinez been sacked. Nebraska had its best turnover-margin game in Big Ten, and didn’t hurt itself with penalties or field position, losing narrowly in those categories. Still, the Huskers managed to find another way to get beat.