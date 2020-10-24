Hidden yards tracker: Huskers need find balance in playing physical but smart

When it came to hidden yards Saturday, Ohio State gained the advantage in its 52-17 victory over Nebraska.
Husker quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey lost two fumbles — one of which was returned 55 yards by defensive back Sevyn Banks for a touchdown. McCaffrey also fumbled a snap — but recovered it — after Martinez had to leave the field with helmet issues in the first quarter.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that led to the game getting out of hand were self inflicted — things that we can fix,” coach Scott Frost said.
Ohio State also had a turnover, as wide receiver Chris Olave lost the ball late in the third quarter after a big hit from Deontai Williams. Linebacker JoJo Domann recovered the fumble.
“If you lose the turnover battle, it’s going to be a hard game to win,” senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said.
Some of the other most visible hidden yardage may have been the targeting penalties against Nebraska, in addition to six other penalties. The Huskers were docked 80 yards overall on eight penalities.
“We had too many penalties, and they didn’t have hardly any,” Frost said.
The Husker coach took the blame for a delay-of-game call on a drive late in the second quarter. A facemask penalty on Marquel Dismuke on a punt later in the possession gave the Buckeyes a short 46-yard field, leading to Master Teague's 6-yard touchdown late in the first half.
With targeting penalties, both starting safeties Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams will miss the first half of next week’s game against Wisconsin. Frost said he thought Williams made a clean hit to the receiver's chest when he watched the replay on the stadium's big screen, adding he would like to have a discussion with Big Ten officials about the play this week.
Late in the third quarter, Taylor-Britt was ejected. Frost didn’t share the same sentiment about that penalty.
“We got to play smart as a team,” he said. “The other one certainly wasn’t violent, but it was a dumb play, and we need to fix those things.”
Domann was also called for a targeting penalty midway through the second quarter, but an official review overturned the call. Domann said NU needs to find a balance between playing physical but smart.
“We got to be physical when it’s time to be physical — in the box, particularly,” he said. “And we got to be smart when it’s hits outside the box like that on defenseless receivers.”
The Buckeyes went fairly unscathed when it came to penalties, totaling three for 14 yards.
Nebraska never started on the Ohio State side of midfield Saturday. On six of NU’s 12 possessions, it started at the 25-yard line because of fair catches on kickoffs. But that was also the best field position of the day for the Huskers.
Ohio State, meanwhile, had more extreme starting positions (from Nebraska’s 40-yard line to its own 6). Only two of OSU’s 10 possessions started on the 25-yard line while three started in Husker territory.
“When we are playing really good teams, like we will throughout the Big Ten, we have to limit our errors,” Martinez said. “I thought we shot ourselves in the foot there more than a few times.”