Hidden yards tracker: Huskers need to find balance in playing physical but smart

When it came to hidden yards Saturday, Ohio State gained the advantage in its 52-17 victory over Nebraska.

Husker quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey lost two fumbles — one of which was returned 55 yards by defensive back Sevyn Banks for a touchdown. McCaffrey also fumbled a snap — but recovered it — after Martinez had to leave the field with helmet issues in the first quarter.

“Unfortunately, some of the things that led to the game getting out of hand were self inflicted — things that we can fix,” coach Scott Frost said.

Ohio State also had a turnover, as wide receiver Chris Olave lost the ball late in the third quarter after a big hit from Deontai Williams. Linebacker JoJo Domann recovered the fumble.

“If you lose the turnover battle, it’s going to be a hard game to win,” senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said.

Some of the other most visible hidden yardage may have been the targeting penalties against Nebraska, in addition to six other penalties. The Huskers were docked 80 yards overall on eight penalities.

“We had too many penalties, and they didn’t have hardly any,” Frost said.