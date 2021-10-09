Hidden yards tracker: Huskers on the wrong side of turnover ledger

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's win against Michigan.

Turnovers

Nebraska was on the wrong end of another highlight reel interception as Michigan’s Daxton Hill tipped the ball to himself and caught it on the ground, setting up a Michigan field goal to break the scoreless tie. In the third quarter, Nebraska returned the favor as Deontai Williams snagged an interception, setting up a go-ahead Husker touchdown.

Then Adrian Martinez fumbled the ball fighting for extra yards on a third down late in a tie game. The giveaway tipped the scales, giving Nebraska a negative turnover margin on the season and effectively handing the Wolverines the victory.

Winner: Michigan

Penalties

The penalties poured out in the first half before coming to a screeching halt in the second. The Huskers totaled six for 47 yards and 42 of those yards came before halftime. The Wolverines had six for 55 yards, the last being an inconsequential unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when the game was sealed.