Hidden yards tracker: Huskers on the wrong side of turnover ledger

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's win against Michigan.
* * *
Turnovers
Nebraska was on the wrong end of another highlight reel interception as Michigan’s Daxton Hill tipped the ball to himself and caught it on the ground, setting up a Michigan field goal to break the scoreless tie. In the third quarter, Nebraska returned the favor as Deontai Williams snagged an interception, setting up a go-ahead Husker touchdown.
Then Adrian Martinez fumbled the ball fighting for extra yards on a third down late in a tie game. The giveaway tipped the scales, giving Nebraska a negative turnover margin on the season and effectively handing the Wolverines the victory.
Winner: Michigan
Penalties
The penalties poured out in the first half before coming to a screeching halt in the second. The Huskers totaled six for 47 yards and 42 of those yards came before halftime. The Wolverines had six for 55 yards, the last being an inconsequential unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when the game was sealed.
It appeared as if the Huskers were at risk of losing their status as an above-average team in the penalty department before the infractions slowed after halftime. They barely surpassed their season average of 46.2 penalty yards per game, not enough to beat themselves, but certainly not enough to help themselves.
Winner: Tie
Field Position
The teams’ turnovers all gave the other pivotal field position. Both punters were solid with Michigan averaging 50.8 yards on four punts and Nebraska’s William Pryzstup averaging 47.5 on four.
The Huskers also limited the Wolverines’ dangerous return units, with three kick returns no further than their own 20-yard line and minimal punt return gain.
Even with two Husker turnovers compared to one for the Wolverines, Nebraska’s average starting field position was at its own 27.6-yard line compared to Michigan starting at its own 27.5-yard line. Still, Nebraska’s offense did its defense no favors here.
Winner: Michigan
Final Verdict
The Huskers were on the verge of winning two of these categories before Martinez’s fourth-quarter fumble. In order to end these heartbreaking collapses, they need to outduel their opponents in these hidden yards categories. Turnovers often have a massive impact on field position and setting up scores, and penalties do nothing to help. Self-inflicted wounds again felled Nebraska.