Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers' special teams were most bleak part loss to Illinois

In a one-score loss, Nebraska struggled to do the little things that define winning teams. Here are the hidden yards won or lost that impacted the game.
TURNOVERS
Nebraska came out as a net neutral in this category which may have been a welcome result in recent years. But given all the talk about an improved veteran Adrian Martinez and stalwart defense, the Huskers definitely hoped to come out with a positive turnover margin in the season opener. After Nebraska punted the ball away late in the first half, Luke Reimer hit Illinois receiver Donny Navarro III hard on a catch-and-run, the ball popped out and Myles Farmer recovered it. What did Martinez do three plays later? He fumbled the ball right back to the Fighting Illini who returned it for a touchdown. Nebraska’s screw-up was more devastating.
Winner: Illinois
PENALTIES
For a fleeting moment, it appeared as if Nebraska might win this category. Illinois picked up two penalties before the Huskers recorded their first. Then came the game-altering piece of yellow fabric. With Nebraska up 9-2 toward the end of the second quarter, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off a pass in Illinois territory only to have it be called back for Caleb Tannor’s roughing the passer with an added-on unsportsmanlike conduct. The floodgates opened as Nebraska finished with five penalties for a whopping 67 yards compared to Illinois’ three for 40 yards.
Winner: Illinois
FIELD POSITION
Special teams were perhaps the most bleak part of the Huskers’ performance today. Daniel Cerni, the much-speculated about punter that Nebraska pulled off the coast of Australia, largely struggled, leaving multiple punts from midfield near the 20. Meanwhile Illinois’ Blake Hayes looked like the best player on the field for awhile, first pinning Nebraska at its own 1-yard line then sending another punt to the same spot that Taylor-Britt tried to return resulting in a safety. In the end, the former averaged 33.2 yards on five punts compared to 45.3 yards on six punts for the latter. The Huskers also struggled to gain any momentum on kickoff returns, bringing their lone returns to the 19 and 20-yard lines, although Illinois didn’t fare much better. One positive was walk-on kickoff specialist Brendan Franke bombing touchback after touchback.
Winner: Illinois
FINAL VERDICT
In a game that proved emblematic of the Frost era and much of the decade, Nebraska beat itself. The Huskers committed costly penalties, consequently tying in turnover margin but with a much more costly mistake and repeatedly put themselves in a hole in regards to field position compared to Illinois. It was a winnable game against a far less talented team, and it was riddled with errors. But it was also week zero and the first college football game of the season.