Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers' special teams were most bleak part loss to Illinois

Special teams were perhaps the most bleak part of the Huskers’ performance today. Daniel Cerni, the much-speculated about punter that Nebraska pulled off the coast of Australia, largely struggled, leaving multiple punts from midfield near the 20. Meanwhile Illinois’ Blake Hayes looked like the best player on the field for awhile, first pinning Nebraska at its own 1-yard line then sending another punt to the same spot that Taylor-Britt tried to return resulting in a safety. In the end, the former averaged 33.2 yards on five punts compared to 45.3 yards on six punts for the latter. The Huskers also struggled to gain any momentum on kickoff returns, bringing their lone returns to the 19 and 20-yard lines, although Illinois didn’t fare much better. One positive was walk-on kickoff specialist Brendan Franke bombing touchback after touchback.