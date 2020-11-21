Hidden Yards Tracker: Huskers unable to recover from 5 turnovers — and 20 points from them

Five turnovers and 20 points from those turnovers was too much for the Huskers to overcome and ultimately led to the 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday, as Illinois walked to an easy sweep in this week’s hidden yards tracker.

“We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Frost said after the game. “We have guys open and miss them. We have bad snaps that kill drives. We have penalties that kill drives. One little thing here or there, and it's not gonna work.”

Turnovers: Illinois wins

Illinois had its fair share of mistakes, putting four fumbles on the turf, but the Fighting Illini were fortuitous enough to maintain possession of all of them. This loss marks Nebraska’s worst turnover margin since losing five at Purdue in 2015.

Four of Nebraska’s five turnovers came from Luke McCaffery in the loss, as the sophomore threw three interceptions and started the game with a fumble in his second start as a Husker.

On the first play of scrimmage, McCaffery tried to throw a forward pass after just passing the line of scrimmage, looking to find receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. McCaffery’s attempt was ruled a fumble, and the Illini took over at the Nebraska 21-yard line.