Hidden yards tracker: Huskers won in some areas, but mistakes held them back

Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's win over Buffalo.
* * *
Turnovers
Both teams held onto the ball for the first three quarters, a relatively surprising outcome for fumble-prone Adrian Martinez and Spencer Rattler, who had two interceptions in the Sooners’ opener.
The lone takeaway came on fourth-and-long for Nebraska deep in Oklahoma territory in the fourth quarter when OU cornerback DJ Graham picked off a Martinez pass with one hand. It gave the Sooners the ball on their own 3-yard line instead of the the 24, where it would have been if the pass had fallen incomplete instead. The Sooners went three-and-out the next drive and gave the Huskers great field position.
The interception wasn’t ideal, but it didn’t really hurt the Huskers.
Winner: Tie
Penalties
Both teams racked up a decent amount of penalties — 8 for 70 yards for Nebraska and 7 for 70 yards for Oklahoma — but the Huskers’ issues were slightly more damaging.
The offensive line started the first drive with back-to-back false starts before even getting a snap off, and veteran center Cam Jurgens had two 15-yard penalties for unnecessary roughness after plays were over. Both stalled long drives leading to a made field goal and a missed one.
Penalties have been a big theme for Nebraska beating itself in recent years, and Saturday just added to the motif.
Winner: Oklahoma
Field Position
Nebraska’s punt game was improved with William Przystup, last year’s starter, taking over for Daniel Cerni. The Huskers only had to punt twice, but Przystup sent the pair for an average of 50 yards — to the Sooners’ 23- and 20-yard lines respectively.
Nebraska’s one kickoff return put the Huskers at their own 12, but Brendan Franke sent three of his kickoffs for touchbacks with the fourth foolishly dove on by a Sooner at their own 8-yard line when it was headed out of bounds. That came right after the aforementioned interception that had Oklahoma backed up to its own end zone and led to a three-and-out.
Samori Touré's 10-yard return gave Nebraska the ball at Oklahoma’s 38, setting up a touchdown.
The Huskers didn’t win the special teams battle because of field goal and extra point issues, but they did win the field position battle.
Winner: Nebraska
Final Verdict
Nebraska stayed almost turnover-free, won the field position battle and nearly had its penalty issues offset by Oklahoma’s own miscues. It would appear as if the Huskers did the little things well, but kicking woes and poor line play beyond the penalties kept it from being an even closer game.
Still, there were a number of things Nebraska can take away from this game feeling confident about.