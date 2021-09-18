Hidden yards tracker: Huskers won in some areas, but mistakes held them back

Penalties have been a big theme for Nebraska beating itself in recent years, and Saturday just added to the motif.

Winner: Oklahoma

Field Position

Nebraska’s punt game was improved with William Przystup, last year’s starter, taking over for Daniel Cerni. The Huskers only had to punt twice, but Przystup sent the pair for an average of 50 yards — to the Sooners’ 23- and 20-yard lines respectively.

Nebraska’s one kickoff return put the Huskers at their own 12, but Brendan Franke sent three of his kickoffs for touchbacks with the fourth foolishly dove on by a Sooner at their own 8-yard line when it was headed out of bounds. That came right after the aforementioned interception that had Oklahoma backed up to its own end zone and led to a three-and-out.

Samori Touré's 10-yard return gave Nebraska the ball at Oklahoma’s 38, setting up a touchdown.

The Huskers didn’t win the special teams battle because of field goal and extra point issues, but they did win the field position battle.

Winner: Nebraska

Final Verdict