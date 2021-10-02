Hidden yards tracker: Nebraska dominates Northwestern in turnovers and penalties

LINCOLN — Here are the hidden yards that impacted Nebraska's win against Northwestern.
* * *
Turnovers
Not only did Nebraska’s offense not give the ball away a single time, the defense recorded just its second fumble recovery of the season, stopping a Northwestern drive in the Huskers’ red zone. The takeaway brings Nebraska’s turnover margin back to a net neutral on the season, the Huskers get a clean slate moving forth.
Winner: Nebraska
Penalties
Despite what die-hard Husker fans may believe, Nebraska is actually an average team nationally in penalties, with the 53rd-fewest penalty yards per game. This week, the Huskers showed commendable self-discipline, committing just four blunders for 19 yards lost. Meanwhile, Northwestern totaled six infractions for 53 yards.
Winner: Nebraska
Field Position
The Huskers punted just once all game, as William Pryzstup unleashed an 84-yarder in the third quarter that effectively flipped the field. Nebraska’s average starting field position was at its own 24.8-yard line while Northwestern’s was at its 24.3-yard line. Nebraska forced two turnovers on downs that afforded it favorable field position, and the Wildcats did the same once. The Huskers weren’t dominant in this area, but it was a step in the right direction.
Winner: Tie
Final Verdict
When you have a superior offense and defense and dominate the hidden yards, a blowout win should be expected. This victory should be even sweeter for the Huskers as it was achieved without the unforced errors that have riddled this program in recent years. Nebraska won the turnover battle with no errors of its own, committed only a handful of penalties, and did not repeatedly start with worse field position than its opponent. That will be a recipe to follow in the immediate future with an opportunity to get back in the win column next week.