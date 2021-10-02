Hidden yards tracker: Nebraska dominates Northwestern in turnovers and penalties

Final Verdict

When you have a superior offense and defense and dominate the hidden yards, a blowout win should be expected. This victory should be even sweeter for the Huskers as it was achieved without the unforced errors that have riddled this program in recent years. Nebraska won the turnover battle with no errors of its own, committed only a handful of penalties, and did not repeatedly start with worse field position than its opponent. That will be a recipe to follow in the immediate future with an opportunity to get back in the win column next week.