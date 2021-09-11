Hidden Yards Tracker: Nebraska's offense records no turnovers, but penalties prove costly

The Huskers racked a considerable amount of penalties (9 for 71 yards), but Buffalo managed to shoot itself in the foot marginally more, racking up 10 penalties for 88 yards. The Huskers can’t afford to take so many points off the board against better teams.

Winner: Nebraska

Field Position

The Bulls booted their six punts for an average of 47.8 yards and didn’t let the Huskers return either of two kickoffs. Nebraska’s Daniel Cerni wasn’t perfect, averaging just 36 yards per punt, but the Huskers did land three punts inside Buffalo’s 20-yard line. Brendan Franke sent only three of his five kickoffs for touchbacks this week, but the Bulls’ two returns only got to their own 19 and 27-yard lines.

The Blackshirts forced a turnover on downs late in the second quarter to give the Huskers the ball in Bulls territory, and Reimer’s interception return to Buffalo’s 1-yard line put the Husker offense in a position to succeed. The punt return mishap gave the Bulls a drive starting in Nebraska territory. The Husker defense again put the offense in a position to succeed as they started each drive, the same can’t be said for the special teams. Nebraska’s takeaway led to a score, so they get the ever-so-slight edge here.

Winner: Nebraska