Hidden Yards Tracker: Penalties galore, but the difference came on special teams

Games can often be won or lost based on the hidden yards, those that aren't always as evident by a quick look at the stat sheet. Here's how the hidden yards played out in Nebraska-Purdue.

* * *

Turnovers: Draw

Let’s say each blocked punt functions as a turnover, since the team takes over right around the spot where the ball was put into play. Nebraska and Purdue each had one, but NU’s was much better since it got to start a drive on Purdue’s 1, while Purdue started its drive on the Nebraska 20. The Huskers scored a touchdown while the Boilermakers scored a field goal. Otherwise it was a clean game, which is a bigger deal for typically turnover-prone Nebraska. The Huskers darn near win this category on that fact alone.

Penalties: Nebraska wins

The Huskers were awful — nine penalties for 107 yards — but still won because Purdue (11 for 126) was even worse. It's rare, but sometimes an opponent can outpace your own lack of discipline, and Purdue did that with a series of mistakes, none bigger than an unnecessary roughness flag on Purdue’s Dedrick Mackey for hitting NU receiver Zavier Betts well after a pass had cleared Betts’ head and went out of bounds.