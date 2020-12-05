 Skip to main content
Hidden Yards Tracker: Penalties galore, but the difference came on special teams
FOOTBALL

Hidden Yards Tracker: Penalties galore, but the difference came on special teams

Penalties

Nebraska and Purdue combined to commit 233 yards of penalties, but the Boilermakers' proved to be just a little bit more costly.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Games can often be won or lost based on the hidden yards, those that aren't always as evident by a quick look at the stat sheet. Here's how the hidden yards played out in Nebraska-Purdue.

* * *

Turnovers: Draw

Let’s say each blocked punt functions as a turnover, since the team takes over right around the spot where the ball was put into play. Nebraska and Purdue each had one, but NU’s was much better since it got to start a drive on Purdue’s 1, while Purdue started its drive on the Nebraska 20. The Huskers scored a touchdown while the Boilermakers scored a field goal. Otherwise it was a clean game, which is a bigger deal for typically turnover-prone Nebraska. The Huskers darn near win this category on that fact alone.

Penalties: Nebraska wins

The Huskers were awful — nine penalties for 107 yards — but still won because Purdue (11 for 126) was even worse. It's rare, but sometimes an opponent can outpace your own lack of discipline, and Purdue did that with a series of mistakes, none bigger than an unnecessary roughness flag on Purdue’s Dedrick Mackey for hitting NU receiver Zavier Betts well after a pass had cleared Betts’ head and went out of bounds.

Of Nebraska’s nine penalties, one — an illegal chop block on Austin Allen — is something NU will want to watch again. But most of the mistakes were just that — mistakes. NU has a bad habit near the ends of plays at making unnecessary personal fouls.

Starting Field Position: Nebraska wins

The Huskers were almost destined to win this category once they started their first two drives of the game at the Purdue 1 and 17. And indeed they did, with an average starting field position of their own 41-yard line throughout the game. Purdue did well too — too well if you ask Nebraska — starting at its own 34-yard line for an average. NU struggled with kickoff coverage, had a punt blocked and committed a personal foul on a punt. Nevertheless: Nebraska had four drives in Purdue territory and cashed those in for 17 points.

“The punt block really set the tone,” Scott Frost said.

