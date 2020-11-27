Hidden yards tracker: Special teams miscues are big reason for Nebraska's loss

Penalties: Iowa wins

While the Huskers committed the smallest number of penalties in 2020, the Hawkeyes felt less damage from the officials.

“We're just doing the little stuff that gets ourselves to beat,” Frost said. “Part of that is a function of having young players that we need time with them to get them buttoned up.”

Coming into the game, Nebraska averaged 7.25 penalties and 62.5 yards per game. NU committed four penalties for 40 yards in the contest, while the Hawkeyes tallied just two penalties for 20 yards.

Most notably, an early fourth quarter holding penalty on redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bryce Benhart negated a 30-yard plus Adrian Martinez run, which put the Huskers deep in Hawkeye territory. After the flag, the result was no gain. The Huskers punted four plays later.

“And those are the games you have to win in the Big Ten Conference, and you can't do those things,” Frost said.

An early personal foul on Luke Reimer made a 14-yard catch by Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette a 28-yard gain. In the second quarter, Deontai Williams was flagged for pass interference on 3rd and 10, which gave Iowa a fresh set of downs just outside the redzone. The Hawkeyes went on to make a 33-yard field goal four plays later.