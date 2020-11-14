Hidden Yards Tracker: Turnovers were defining factor in Huskers' win over Penn State

Penn State outgained Nebraska 501 to 298 on Saturday, but the hidden yards — particularly turnovers and subsequent points after them — were a defining factor in the Huskers' 30-23 win over the Nittany Lions.

“When you get those plays in this league, you gotta take advantage of them because they can turn around and bite you, too,” Scott Frost said after the game.

Turnovers: Nebraska wins

Pressure on both starting quarterbacks created much needed turnovers for both teams, but it was an early errant pass from PSU quarterback Sean Clifford that may have separated the struggling Big Ten teams on Saturday.

Midway through the first quarter, a long throw to the far sideline fell well behind a Nittany Lion receiver, as Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted the Clifford pass and returned it 55 yards to the Penn State 15-yard line. Only three points came from the interception. Husker receiver Kade Warner dropped a third-down pass from Luke McCaffrey and a 22-yard field goal followed, putting the Huskers up 10-0.

Deontai Williams put the Huskers up 24-3 early in the second quarter. The NU senior safety sacked Clifford, who lost the ball on the way down to the ground. Williams scooped up the ball and returned the fumble 26 yards for the team’s first defensive score of the year.