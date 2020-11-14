Hidden Yards Tracker: Turnovers were defining factor in Huskers' win over Penn State

Penn State outgained Nebraska 501 to 298 on Saturday, but the hidden yards — particularly turnovers and subsequent points after them — were a defining factor in the Huskers' 30-23 win over the Nittany Lions.
“When you get those plays in this league, you gotta take advantage of them because they can turn around and bite you, too,” Scott Frost said after the game.
Turnovers: Nebraska wins
Pressure on both starting quarterbacks created much needed turnovers for both teams, but it was an early errant pass from PSU quarterback Sean Clifford that may have separated the struggling Big Ten teams on Saturday.
Midway through the first quarter, a long throw to the far sideline fell well behind a Nittany Lion receiver, as Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted the Clifford pass and returned it 55 yards to the Penn State 15-yard line. Only three points came from the interception. Husker receiver Kade Warner dropped a third-down pass from Luke McCaffrey and a 22-yard field goal followed, putting the Huskers up 10-0.
Deontai Williams put the Huskers up 24-3 early in the second quarter. The NU senior safety sacked Clifford, who lost the ball on the way down to the ground. Williams scooped up the ball and returned the fumble 26 yards for the team’s first defensive score of the year.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, a PSU defender intercepted Luke McCaffrey’s pass after he was hit in the backfield, setting up a short field for the Nittany Lions on the Nebraska 48-yard line. However, the NU defense held stout, turning Penn State over on downs on a 14-play drive.
“You need those turnovers, and you got to take advantage of them because you never know when they're gonna happen to you,” Frost said. “And that's kind of the tale of two halves.”
Penalties: Nebraska wins
Although officials flagged Nebraska one more time than Penn State, the Huskers felt less impact from the penalties, totaling 11 fewer yards.
A targeting penalty on senior safety Marquel Dismuke was reversed early in the second quarter. A defensive holding penalty on senior linebacker JoJo Domann wasn’t consequential late in the first quarter. Neither were two delay-of-game penalties on the Huskers.
A first down pass interference penalty on Myles Farmer gave the Nittany Lions a new set of downs 14 yards closer to the end zone. PSU scored two plays later on a 31-yard rush, pulling the game to 27-13.
Penn State, on the other hand, tallied two personal fouls in the Nebraska win. Game officials penalized offensive lineman CJ Thorpe for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the second quarter, lengthening a field goal attempt for Penn State. Lucky for Thorpe, kicker Jake Pinegar nailed the 40-yard attempt, making the score 24-6.
Defensive end Shaka Toney was flagged for a facemask, giving the Huskers an extra 15 yards, as they would go on to tack on three points with a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 30-16.
In all, Penn State finished with four penalties for 50 yards, while the Huskers had five for 39 yards.
Starting Field Position: Nebraska
Barring the last two NU possessions, where Nebraska had just turned Penn State over on downs both times, Nebraska started on the 25-yard line or better on every possession.
On two occasions, NU punter William Przystup pinned Penn State behind its own 20-yard line. Late in the first half, Przystup knocked a 38-yard punt down to the PSU 9-yard line, leading to a punt by Penn State. Early in the third quarter, Przystup booted Penn State to their own 18, which was not as effective, as the Nittany Lions drove 82 yards down field to pull the score to 27-13.
