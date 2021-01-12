Highlights show Husker commit Markese Stepp to be bruising, versatile skill player

Nebraska dipped into the transfer portal for a second straight day, securing a power running back who could quickly contend for carries in 2021.

Former USC running back and four-star prospect Markese Stepp announced that he will join Nebraska on Tuesday, the same day Husker senior starting running back Dedrick Mills indicated he would turn his attention to the NFL. The 6-foot, 235-pound Stepp ran for 165 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns this season. He represents a significant addition on offense after Nebraska’s busy Monday when it welcomed FCS All-America wideout Samori Touré as a graduate transfer and lost its leading receiver from last season in Wan’Dale Robinson.

Stepp, a redshirt sophomore, still has three seasons of eligibility left, though it’s not guaranteed he’d be eligible to play next fall. He does have grounds for a waiver, even if the NCAA doesn’t pass a one-time transfer rule this offseason. Aside from COVID-19 circumstances, Stepp was recruited for a more ground-based offense compared to the air-raid attack USC adopted in 2019 under coordinator Graham Harrell.