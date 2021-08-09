History shows Husker backup QBs must get up to speed quickly

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s starting quarterback looks better than ever, according to teammates and coaches. A slimmer, smarter Adrian Martinez heads into his fourth season as the clear No. 1 and leader of the offense.
“He’s more confident in the pocket, he’s moving around, avoiding defenders, keeping his eyes downfield, and he’s making those throws, stepping up in the pocket,” wide receiver Levi Falck said.
But if past is prologue, Nebraska will need its backup quarterbacks at some point in 2021. Martinez missed games in 2018 and 2019 because of leg injuries, and he briefly got benched in 2020. The Huskers also used backup quarterbacks in key situations in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
So the two unexperienced freshmen behind Martinez — Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg — are more than sideline window dressing. They're one play away from being thrown in the fire.
“I have no idea how it’ll shake out right now,” NU coach Scott Frost said Friday. “Both of them are doing good things. Whatever decision we make for game one might not be the decision for game two.”
Smothers, in his second year on campus, and Haarberg, who enrolled in January, are drinking from the playbook firehose. With a Week Zero game against Illinois on Aug. 28 and a fairly experienced offense, Frost and offensive coaches decided to install some of NU’s more-complicated situational packages early in training camp. Martinez, in his fourth year, already knows those wrinkles. But they’re new to Smothers and Haarberg.
“We’re throwing a lot at those guys — particularly Haarberg — but they picked up right where they left off in spring,” Frost said. “Both of them are doing really good things.”
What each does well may be slightly different.
Smothers, a champion sprinter in high school, appears to have a skill set closer to Luke McCaffrey, who transferred out of the program in January. Like McCaffrey, Smothers is reputedly a quick decision-maker and gifted runner who has recently retooled his throwing motion.
“At the point of release, (Smothers') control was just inconsistent,” NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said in June. “And we knew that going in, that wasn’t something we didn’t realize. It’s an easy fix really. I anticipate that will be corrected.”
In practice last week, Smothers appeared to have a smoother passing motion and better footwork, but it's a question whether Smothers keeps on that track during the season.
Haarberg — who blossomed into a major college prospect over his last two high school seasons — has the arm and mechanics, and Frost said Nebraska won’t be messing much with those. His learning curve is more related to getting his arms around NU's offense.
Because many of Frost’s plays have two, three or four options built into them, his quarterbacks rarely audible before the snap. But after the snap they have to shift on the fly based on what they see from a defense. They can’t hesitate. That’s why Frost and Verduzco look for a “quick blinker” on the recruiting trail.
Smothers has that trait, according to Verduzco. Haarberg does too, but Verduzco said he was “really, really hard on himself” as he learned the system this spring.
“Now it’s a matter of the experience of driving the car,” Verduzco said. “You can read the manual on how to drive, but it doesn’t happen until you actually get in there and got to operate the clutch and the four-speed and all that madness.”
Nebraska would prefer if Smothers or Haarberg only played at the tail end of blowout wins. But Martinez historically gets banged up, usually on scrambles outside the pocket or improvised runs.
A Colorado defender controversially wrenched Martinez’s knee in the 2018 season opener. Martinez got hurt again in 2019 against Northwestern while outside the pocket. Later that season Martinez hurt his non-throwing shoulder on a goal-line scramble against Purdue and later required clean-up surgery.
NU's backup quarterbacks since 2017 have thrown an average of 58 passes per season. That’s effectively two games each year.
Among Big Ten West teams, Iowa (23 passes) and Wisconsin (118) have used backup quarterbacks the least since 2017. Those two teams also have the best records in that timeframe.
Purdue — which lost its season-opening starter to injury in 2018, 2019 and 2020 — has had the most backup pass attempts with 731. Northwestern has been mostly stable at quarterback except for 2019, when backups threw 193 passes and the Wildcats went 3-9.
“It’s no secret in our game: If you’ve got a quarterback, you’ve got a chance,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said at Big Ten media days. “In 2019, you play five, you have no chance.”
Nebraska can improve its chances of winning by keeping Martinez healthy.
“We’ve run him a little too much,” Frost said. “That being said, there’s going to be ways where that’s the best play we can call, that might involve him carrying the ball. But we’ll try to limit those as much as we can to keep whatever quarterback’s playing on the field (healthy).
"I’m anxious to see the two or three guys behind Adrian compete and try to decide who that guy is. And if we can get those guys up to speed, we can probably be a little less conservative with Adrian.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH