History shows Husker backup QBs must get up to speed quickly

“We’re throwing a lot at those guys — particularly Haarberg — but they picked up right where they left off in spring,” Frost said. “Both of them are doing really good things.”

What each does well may be slightly different.

Smothers, a champion sprinter in high school, appears to have a skill set closer to Luke McCaffrey, who transferred out of the program in January. Like McCaffrey, Smothers is reputedly a quick decision-maker and gifted runner who has recently retooled his throwing motion.

“At the point of release, (Smothers') control was just inconsistent,” NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said in June. “And we knew that going in, that wasn’t something we didn’t realize. It’s an easy fix really. I anticipate that will be corrected.”

In practice last week, Smothers appeared to have a smoother passing motion and better footwork, but it's a question whether Smothers keeps on that track during the season.

Haarberg — who blossomed into a major college prospect over his last two high school seasons — has the arm and mechanics, and Frost said Nebraska won’t be messing much with those. His learning curve is more related to getting his arms around NU's offense.