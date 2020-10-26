Honoring George Flippin, Nebraska's first Black athlete, 'is a good start,' says Scott Frost

Nebraska players wore helmets with new red stickers last weekend that simply read “George Flippin.” Coach Scott Frost said Monday the cause was more than worthy in honoring the school’s first Black athlete.

“Anything we can do as a football team to be closer together and anything we can do as a football team to be an example,” Frost said, adding that football locker rooms are routinely among the most diverse places he’s ever been.

Frost said he learned much of Flippin’s story this year. Flippin played on Nebraska’s second-ever football team in 1891 and also exceled in track and field (shot put and hammer throw), wrestling and basketball. At the time, he was only the fifth Black athlete nationally at a predominantly white university. NU later banned Black people from athletic competition from 1917 until the late 1940s.

Flippin also lettered in 1892 and 1893 and would have been a team captain the following year but decided to attend medical school in Chicago instead. He and his father later opened the first hospital in Stromsburg.

He was voted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1974, 45 years after his death at age 61. In 2015, Flippin was inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame.