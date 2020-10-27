How can a Big Ten football game get canceled due to COVID?

» If 2-5% of the team or 3.5-7.5% of the team population tests positive, this is the “orange/orange” threshold. The minute any Big Ten team meets that, according to protocols, it appears to have the discretion to “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition.”

How does a team meet red? Here’s where we do some math.

The Team Positivity Rate (TPR) is calculated daily. A team can test 170 people six days a week, and the Big Ten recommends 120 players and 50 staff — Nebraska is doing that, per a team official — but it allows flexibility in those ratios. That’s 1,020 tests per week, which equals the rolling average because the denominator accumulates.

In order to meet the red testing threshold on the TPR, a team that takes 1,020 tests would have to have 51 positives.

To meet red on the TPR takes a massive outbreak, the kind that would indeed shut down a team for three weeks. It’s hard to do. Given that a lot of these teams had players test positive months ago, it may be darn near impossible.

The Population Positivity Rate (PPR) is different in an important way. That denominator stays at 170 all week. It doesn’t change regardless of how many total people you test, either.