How deep is Nebraska's defense? Huskers say second-teamers could be starters

LINCOLN — Nebraska believes it has a deep defense. Exactly how deep is perhaps the biggest question remaining for the veteran Blackshirts this fall.

The Huskers bring back nine returning starters on that side of the ball, but the conversation following Tuesday’s practice centered around the guys behind them.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said among NU’s front seven, he would feel comfortable deploying up to 17 players in a game. On the defensive line and among linebackers, there could be hockey line-style substitutions this year because the roster can finally handle it without a steep drop off.

“We’re stacking,” defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. "We have guys on (second team) who could be starting.”

Defensive backs may not rotate so drastically, Chinander said, because the secondary is responsible for so many pre-snap calls. But position coach Travis Fisher said he considers Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome veterans even though they haven’t piled up starts to this point.

The defense fared well during Sunday’s scrimmage, players and coaches said, forcing a few turnovers and tackling well.

Other nuggets from Tuesday’s interviews: