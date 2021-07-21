How might 2021 turn out for Nebraska football? Big Ten media days may offer clue

» Alberts is set to be in the building as he gets to know the people and landscape of his new conference. Will he give interviews like Moos did two years ago or stay behind the scenes following his hire last week? Frost will also field plenty of questions about his new boss after only issuing a statement supporting Alberts while on vacation.

» The defense. Williams and Stille are longtime starters who chose to return for a sixth year of college football because of their faith in the Blackshirts, who return nine of 11 starters and their top eight tacklers from 2020. Add Allen, NU’s top returning receiver, and the Huskers are bringing three of their more thoughtful, colorful and occasionally blunt interviews to Indy even if two of their brightest stars are staying home in quarterback Adrian Martinez and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

» Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren will begin Thursday with a 30-minute press conference at 9:30 a.m. What sort of COVID-19 protocols might be in place for the 2021 campaign? How controlled his session is and the questions he receives will be of high interest after his disastrous handling of last year.