How Nebraska's defensive line went from rebuild to reload in three months

LINCOLN — Three months ago, Nebraska’s defensive line faced something closer to a complete rebuild than a reload.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander had just landed TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis in the transfer portal, but had also just lost Casey Rogers to the same portal. Rogers, who eventually went Oregon, was the sixth Husker defensive lineman/edge rusher to either transfer, go to the NFL, or simply move on from the sport.

Rogers, Damion Daniels, Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Jordon Riley and Pheldarius Payne, all gone.

Now, in the sticky heat of training camp, Mathis impressed coaches and teammates in a scrimmage and. Walk-on Colton Feist, finally healthy, was on track to play a bunch of snaps, as is Nash Hutmacher, a powerful defensive tackle two years in development. Another transfer — Stephon Wynn from Alabama — talked to the media while a final arrival, Devin Drew from Texas Tech, went through his first practice.

A defensive line that had appeared to be a major question mark heading out of spring camp is fixing to be an exclamation point.

“We can be as good as we want to be, honestly,” Wynn said. “We can be one of the top fronts in the country.”

Chinander may not quite sign off on that proclamation, but he had a hunch in the spring NU could be in a better spot in 2022 than it was in 2021. Even after Rogers’ departure, Husker coaches had confidence they’d land more transfers — Wynn and Drew became those players — and Hutmacher and Feist prepared to contribute. Added to returnees Ty Robinson, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, the picture began to fill in. The depth chart for Nebraska’s four-man “40” front — now coached entirely by Mike Dawson — started to take shape.

Robinson, a fourth-year sophomore, had a “good” season in 2021. Chinander expects the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder to have a breakout campaign in 2022 by learning when to “take a shot” and operate just slightly outside the structure of the defense.

"For him it's not just making your play, staying in your gap,” Chinander said. “For him, now, it's ‘let's make some splash plays.’ Let's go get a few more sacks, let's get some TFLs.

Likewise, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Hutmacher has expanded his game, too. One of the strongest players on the team, Hutmacher proved hard to move in the 2022 spring game and has tremendous force when moving forward. His lateral quickness — the ability to peel off a blocker or the ability to move and penetrate on an outside zone play Iowa loves to run — wasn’t there until this spring and summer. Whereas another young defensive lineman stumbled often during Wednesday’s practice, Hutmacher moved well through footwork drills designed to hone a lineman’s agility.

“Before it was, if you were in a one-gap or two-gap mode, he was good,” Chinander said. “(But) if he was getting on the move and doing those types of things, it probably wasn’t the right defense for him. Now he’s able to operate in all the calls.”

Hutmacher and Wynn — listed as 6-4, 305 but perhaps closer to 315, according to Chinander, are battling for playing time. Hutmacher knows more of NU’s system than Wynn at this point.

“That’s going to be kind of a good battle to watch as the next couple weeks of camp unfold and we get into another scrimmage,” Chinander said, “just to see, once they’re kind of equals with knowledge and grasp of what’s going on, who’s going to take that spot.”

Feist, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound walk-on from Yutan, operates well within all the calls, given he’s spent years learning the job under the tutelage of Stille, now a defensive end with the NFL’s Dolphins. The key: Feist is healthy after years of battling injuries that kept him off the field.

And Drew is finally on campus after graduating from Texas Tech. While it’s rare for a player to make an immediate impact after arriving halfway through training camp, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound Drew started 12 games for the Red Raiders and has known the Husker coaching staff for years. He zipped through drills on Wednesday with athletic ease.

“He’s a real bouncy guy — we’ve known of him since he was at Iowa Western,” Chinander said. “The trick with him is going to be getting him in here, teaching him what we can teach, and then if he’s the game, if he’s in early, we may have to package those calls a little bit to get the stuff he can operate with.”

If those five rotate in the interior of a defense, the edge rushers — Mathis, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson — are responsible for the pass rush and turning wide runs back toward the middle linebackers, safeties and defensive tackles.

Mathis had different run responsibilities at TCU — where, in a 3-4, he was more often away from the line of scrimmage. Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who previously coached at TCU, had a hunch Mathis may play the run well if he was anchored at the line of scrimmage.