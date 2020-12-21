How Nebraska's Scott Frost voted in the season's final coaches poll

According to Scott Frost's ballot in the USA Today coaches poll, he disagrees with the four teams chosen for the College Football Playoff.
He had Texas A&M ranked No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Notre Dame, a reversal of how the committee viewed it. He had undefeated teams in his top two — No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State — ahead of No. 3 Clemson. The committee had the Buckeyes and Tigers flipped.
Frost's ballot included four Big Ten teams: No. 2 OSU, No. 7 Indiana, No. 10 Northwestern and No. 12 Iowa.
He also ranked eight teams from the Group of Five conferences, including undefeated Cincinnati at No. 6. The Huskers and Bearcats were supposed to play this season until the Big Ten canceled nonconference games.
Here is how Frost ranked the top 25 teams in the country:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Texas A&M
5. Notre Dame
6. Cincinnati
7. Indiana
8. Oklahoma
9. Georgia
10. Northwestern
11. Iowa State
12. Iowa
13. Florida
14. Coastal Carolina
15. North Carolina
16. Brigham Young
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. North Carolina State
19. Oklahoma State
20. Liberty
21. San Jose State
22. Southern California
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Tulsa
25. Army
