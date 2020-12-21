 Skip to main content
How Nebraska's Scott Frost voted in the season's final coaches poll
FOOTBALL

According to Scott Frost's ballot in the USA Today coaches poll, he disagrees with the four teams chosen for the College Football Playoff.

He had Texas A&M ranked No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Notre Dame, a reversal of how the committee viewed it. He had undefeated teams in his top two — No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State — ahead of No. 3 Clemson. The committee had the Buckeyes and Tigers flipped.

Frost's ballot included four Big Ten teams: No. 2 OSU, No. 7 Indiana, No. 10 Northwestern and No. 12 Iowa. 

He also ranked eight teams from the Group of Five conferences, including undefeated Cincinnati at No. 6. The Huskers and Bearcats were supposed to play this season until the Big Ten canceled nonconference games.

Here is how Frost ranked the top 25 teams in the country:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Oklahoma

9. Georgia

10. Northwestern

11. Iowa State

12. Iowa

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. North Carolina

16. Brigham Young

17. Miami (Fla.)

18. North Carolina State

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. San Jose State

22. Southern California

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Tulsa

25. Army

