How the Big Ten's postponement became a political football

Adkins said Trump’s campaign strategy is focused more on making sure his base constituency — the Quinnipiac poll suggests that’s white men aged 50 and older — remains passionate about voting for him.

“Biden’s more focused on trying to get the middle of the road voters across the aisle,” Adkins said.

Might a Big Ten reversal on playing football this fall nudge voters the other way? Hibbing said it’s possible.

“To take one probably unlikely hypothetical, if it really did appear that Trump rode in on the white horse and saved Big Ten football, I suppose in a super-close race — as we expect a lot of these states to be — it could potentially make a difference,” Hibbing said. “Other than that, if it just goes along like it is, with a lot of people scratching their heads and saying, ‘Well, is it really wise for the Southeastern Conference to go ahead and play football?’ we need to see it play out. Let’s play a couple games, and it may be the Big Ten and Pac-12 are proved to be the wiser conferences.”

Hibbing rejected outright the idea that Big Ten presidents and chancellors, faced with crushing budget shortfalls, might refuse to reconsider their vote to spite Trump taking any credit for it.