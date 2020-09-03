How the Big Ten's postponement became a political football

LINCOLN — The national story surrounding the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its college football calendar — which includes weeks of fierce parent protests and even a lawsuit from Nebraska players — has taken a turn toward politics.
President Donald Trump phoning Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday, then tweeting that the league was on the “one yard line” of immediately bringing back the game, has been the most notable — and debated — aspect of the turn, triggering, as Trump often can, news reports and opinion pieces all over the web.
The 2020 presidential election against former Vice President Joe Biden is just two months away. The Big Ten footprint includes several key battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio among them — that could decide which candidate wins. Trump, according to multiple national reports, didn’t make a similar call to the Pac-12. Of the six states in that league’s footprint, only Arizona is considered still up for grabs, according to polls.
“Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are the states that surprised people and put Trump over the top and gave him the White House, allowed him to win the Electoral College,” said John Hibbing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor. “And the same would be true in 2020. Those are three of the 10 or 12 really crucial swing states in the country.”
Biden’s campaign team, in releasing an ad late last week, seems to know that as well.
The ad, released Aug. 28 on Twitter, shows several empty football stadiums, three of which are Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State. A guitar-twanging version of the national anthem plays over the visuals, which include empty classrooms and beaches.
“Trump put America on the sidelines,” reads the tagline at the end. “Let’s get back in the game.”
The ad, according to UNO associate dean and political science professor Randall Adkins, walked a “very subtle line” in its presentation. It's not obvious the ad is from Biden until the very end.
“But clearly I think they’re trying to reach a different demographic,” Adkins said. “When you go after the college football demographic in those states, you’re really going after, it seems like, white males. White males tend to vote Republican. Probably what they’ve found there is that Trump’s support among white males might be a little soft and not as rigid as it usually is.”
In a statement to The World-Herald, Precious McKesson, Nebraska political director for the Biden campaign, said "we should be spending Labor Day cheering on the Huskers."
"But President Trump's mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic means Nebraska is still stuck on the sidelines," McKesson said. "It didn't have to be this bad. The only candidates with a real plan to contain the coronavirus and build Nebraska back better than before are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
Trump responded on Twitter to the Biden ad later that day.
“No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW,” he wrote in part. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans.”
By Tuesday, Trump was on the phone with Warren. According to Sports Business Journal, the Biden ad frustrated Trump aides and got the ball rolling toward the chat. Not long after, national sports radio host Dan Patrick started chatter about a potential Oct. 10 reboot to the Big Ten season. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos shot down Patrick’s report as a rumor, though whispers about a pending re-vote persisted through Thursday.
Athletic conferences and their commissioners — including Warren — are stepping further into the political conversation as well.
Warren started the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition in early June after the killing of George Floyd, and a week later announced a Big Ten Conference Voter Registration Initiative, which he described as a ”natural extension of the conversation within the Coalition.”
“An election year provides the opportunity to educate our student-athletes in a non-partisan fashion regarding the importance of exercising their civic right to clearly understand the political process, register to vote, cast a vote during the upcoming election, and provide adequate support to combat voter suppression,” Warren said on June 15. “We are at an inflection point in our country. Empowering our student-athletes by encouraging them to use their voices illustrates how we can collectively work together to build a better future.”
The Pac-12 announced this week it will “facilitate registration and acquisition of mail-in ballots for all willing and eligible student-athletes” prior to Sept. 22, which is 2020 National Voter Registration Day. Many student-athletes come from locales other than their universities, and would not be eligible to vote in the district of their campuses unless they change their registration.
Adkins said there is a big push nationwide to register college students as voters so they develop voting habits earlier in their lives.
“Quite frankly, your traditional college student might be worried about what they’re doing this weekend," Adkins said, "and your non-traditional college students may be worried about whether the bills are paid and kids are fed before they start doing their homework."
According to a Sept. 2 Quinnipiac University poll, Biden has a big lead among voters aged 18-34, an age bracket that captures most college students. In the poll, 63% were more likely to vote for Biden, compared to 27% for Trump.
Adkins said Trump’s campaign strategy is focused more on making sure his base constituency — the Quinnipiac poll suggests that’s white men aged 50 and older — remains passionate about voting for him.
“Biden’s more focused on trying to get the middle of the road voters across the aisle,” Adkins said.
Might a Big Ten reversal on playing football this fall nudge voters the other way? Hibbing said it’s possible.
“To take one probably unlikely hypothetical, if it really did appear that Trump rode in on the white horse and saved Big Ten football, I suppose in a super-close race — as we expect a lot of these states to be — it could potentially make a difference,” Hibbing said. “Other than that, if it just goes along like it is, with a lot of people scratching their heads and saying, ‘Well, is it really wise for the Southeastern Conference to go ahead and play football?’ we need to see it play out. Let’s play a couple games, and it may be the Big Ten and Pac-12 are proved to be the wiser conferences.”
Hibbing rejected outright the idea that Big Ten presidents and chancellors, faced with crushing budget shortfalls, might refuse to reconsider their vote to spite Trump taking any credit for it.
“I’m far from an inside player in big-time college football and the NCAA, but that sounds patently ridiculous to me,” Hibbing said. “Think of all the difficulties and challenges and financial losses that college presidents are incurring. It’s a disaster in a variety of ways and they would be doing it because they think maybe this would help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in a couple months? They’re losing too much. I would hate to be a college president or chancellor right now in the Big Ten. This is a mess for them. I don’t see how they would willingly do that just because they think it might affect who’s going to be president.”

