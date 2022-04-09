How the scoring will work during Nebraska's spring game

Nebraska football on Saturday will use a spring game scoring system similar to the ones used in 2014 and 2016 to determine a winner between the Red Offense and White Defense.
The Husker offense — which will wear red uniforms — will score points the way a usual offense would, with the commensurate points for touchdowns, field goals, two-point conversions and extra points. The offense can also score one point each time it converts a fourth down into a first down.
The Husker defense — which will wear white uniforms — can score points in the following way:
Defensive touchdown: 6 points (the following PAT will be afforded to the defense) Interception/fumble recovery: 6 points
Fourth-down stop: 2 points 2-point conversion stop: 2 points Stop before offense reaches the 50-yard line: 1-point (assuming the offense’s drive starts on the 25). » Stay with Omaha.com for more coverage of the Nebraska spring game.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska spring game
The family of Husker defensive back Javier Morton, from left, Devaughn Morton, Sydney Morton, Sanchez Morton and Ana Everett, all of Atlanta, Georgia, walk on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man skateboards on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa and Jason Dalton, of Colby, Kans., walk through the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza and past the north stadium expansion construction ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Christie cruises past Memorial Stadium in his 1951 Chevy Deluxe before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk near Hamilton Hall toward Memorial Stadium during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!