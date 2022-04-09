 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

How the scoring will work during Nebraska's spring game

  Updated
  • 0

Nebraska football on Saturday will use a spring game scoring system similar to the ones used in 2014 and 2016 to determine a winner between the Red Offense and White Defense.

The Husker offense — which will wear red uniforms — will score points the way a usual offense would, with the commensurate points for touchdowns, field goals, two-point conversions and extra points. The offense can also score one point each time it converts a fourth down into a first down.

The Husker defense — which will wear white uniforms — can score points in the following way:

Defensive touchdown: 6 points (the following PAT will be afforded to the defense)

Interception/fumble recovery: 6 points

Three and out: 2 points

Sack: 2 points

Fourth-down stop: 2 points

2-point conversion stop: 2 points

Stop before offense reaches the 50-yard line: 1-point (assuming the offense’s drive starts on the 25).

» Stay with Omaha.com for more coverage of the Nebraska spring game.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

