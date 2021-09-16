How well do you know the Game of the Century?

The 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century is almost upon us!
Nebraska travels to No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday to take on the Sooners at 11 a.m.
But before the Huskers and Sooners take the field, test your knowledge of the legendary game.
The 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century is almost upon us!
Nebraska travels to No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday to take on the Sooners at 11 a.m.
But before the Huskers and Sooners take the field, test your knowledge of the legendary game.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.