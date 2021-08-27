 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How well do you know the history of Nebraska vs. Illinois?
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

How well do you know the history of Nebraska vs. Illinois?

Sam McKewon looks at the three key things as Nebraska opens the season at Illinois.

It's almost gameday Husker fans!

Nebraska football opens its season against Illinois Saturday at noon. 

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Before the Huskers and Illini take the field in Champaign, test your knowledge of the series between the two teams below.

Get more of The World-Herald's preview coverage of Nebraska's season opener against Illinois

A Whole New Game: The World-Herald's 2021 Nebraska football preview section

Our annual Nebraska football preview section is the best way to get ready for the season. You can read everything online here, or in Sunday's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense
Football

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

  • evanbland Jimmy Watkins
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 10 min to read

To preview the 2021 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert