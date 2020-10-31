Husker A.D. Bill Moos: Big Ten didn't simply dismiss idea of playing nonconference games

LINCOLN — The thought had clearly crossed the mind of Nebraska Bill Moos.

What if Nebraska’s starting quarterback was out with an injury, and the next two quarterbacks had COVID-19 and were out for the next 21 days, and, on top of that, NU’s head coach, Scott Frost, had tested positive, as well, and couldn’t coach at least one game?

Would Nebraska have played in those circumstances? If the team hadn’t yet hit the Big Ten’s “red/red” designation that mandates a seven-day shutdown?

“Yup,” Moos said Saturday. “If we were able to play through the regulations that had been set, if we didn’t hit (red/red), I have every reason to believe we’d play. That’s how it’s spelled out. That would have been approved at a level above me, but as far as I’m concerned and Scott’s concerned, we’d play. And that goes back to the players. They want to play, they should play, they’re losing opportunities that they’ve dreamt of and worked hard for.

“If we were within the boundaries of guidelines of what has been established by the presidents and chancellors, I would make every case that we should play. And if we didn’t, we should forfeit.”