Husker A.D. Trev Alberts talks COVID protocols, NIL, conference realignment and more

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke at The Country Club of Lincoln during a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday. During his speech, he addressed several of the variables impacting college sports.

» Nebraska, along with the rest of the Big Ten schools, have submitted their individual plans regarding COVID protocols to conference leaders. The conference will draw its guidelines from an aggregation of its members’ plans. Alberts said he feels “really good” about Nebraska’s plan — "today."

"Because tomorrow, as this continues to change and evolve, we may be in a different spot,” Alberts said.

» Alberts credited Nebraska coach Scott Frost for educating his players about vaccination benefits. Alberts said the Huskers are in “good shape” vaccination-wise, which is not something he could say a month ago.

» Alberts said there’s a “reasonable chance” COVID complications could lead to forfeits in the Big Ten.

» When it comes to NIL, Nebraska wants to be a leader, not a follower. That’s why Nebraska has joined programs like Ohio State in approving group licensing deals for its athletes. Alberts mentioned a college football video game as something where that deal would be helpful.