Husker assistant Barrett Ruud talks targeting penalties, season debut of Luke Reimer

If Barrett Ruud is looking on the bright side of an unwanted bye week, it’s that a key member of Nebraska’s rotation at inside linebacker will be ready to roll Saturday.

Appearing for an hour Thursday on the Husker Sports Network, NU’s inside ‘backers coach touched on a variety of topic including his thoughts on targeting penalties — they’re “too harsh,” he said — life during a pandemic and how good he’s become at making Zoom calls. But most pertinent to this weekend’s game at Northwestern is the season debut of sophomore Luke Reimer, who went on scholarship this fall.

Reimer rolled an ankle the week before the Ohio State opener and didn’t travel, though he likely would have played against Wisconsin had the game not been cancelled, Ruud said. He will enter the mix with seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller, who played the vast majority of snaps two weeks ago.

Ruud said he knew from the first individual drill in August 2019 that the Lincoln North Star walk-on was deserving of a scholarship. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, logging 11 tackles.

“I told him, ‘Hey, you could have held me hostage really early if you wanted to,’” Ruud said. "I think he’s really going to have a good future.”