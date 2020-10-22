Husker assistant Greg Austin talks new role as run game coordinator, OL backups and more

The smile was evident in Greg Austin’s voice. On a scale of one to 10, the Nebraska offensive line coach estimates his excitement level for football is hovering around an 11.

Appearing for an hour on “Sports Nightly” on Thursday, the NU assistant expressed enthusiasm for seemingly every facet of his position group ahead of Saturday’s opener at Ohio State. How players handled an offseason altered by a pandemic “professionally” and used it to improve. The depth, which is “without a doubt” better than at any point since the coaching staff arrived in December 2017.

Austin even enjoyed a long chuckle when he fielded a question via text message from his neighbor — “Brad” — about leaders in the room.

The assistant has also been preparing for his new role as run game coordinator. What that means, he said, is head coach and play caller Scott Frost will turn to him from time to time about what Nebraska should run in a given situation. What does he like against this defensive look or in that down and distance?

Austin draws up every single run the Huskers have in the playbook for a given week and studies when they might come into play. If a defense shows something it hasn’t before — a common occurrence in Frost’s first two seasons back in Lincoln — he needs to have a plan for that too.