Husker assistant Greg Austin talks new role as run game coordinator, OL backups and more

The smile was evident in Greg Austin’s voice. On a scale of one to 10, the Nebraska offensive line coach estimates his excitement level for football is hovering around an 11.
Appearing for an hour on “Sports Nightly” on Thursday, the NU assistant expressed enthusiasm for seemingly every facet of his position group ahead of Saturday’s opener at Ohio State. How players handled an offseason altered by a pandemic “professionally” and used it to improve. The depth, which is “without a doubt” better than at any point since the coaching staff arrived in December 2017.
Austin even enjoyed a long chuckle when he fielded a question via text message from his neighbor — “Brad” — about leaders in the room.
The assistant has also been preparing for his new role as run game coordinator. What that means, he said, is head coach and play caller Scott Frost will turn to him from time to time about what Nebraska should run in a given situation. What does he like against this defensive look or in that down and distance?
Austin draws up every single run the Huskers have in the playbook for a given week and studies when they might come into play. If a defense shows something it hasn’t before — a common occurrence in Frost’s first two seasons back in Lincoln — he needs to have a plan for that too.
“I have to make sure I’m always ready, if called upon, with the answer,” Austin said.
Starters on the line haven’t changed since Austin laid out a left-to-right group earlier this month of senior Brenden Jaimes, senior Boe Wilson, sophomore center Cam Jurgens, senior Matt Farniok and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart. Of those, he said, the seniors have been obvious leaders along with senior reserve Christian Gaylord and Jurgens.
Jaimes, a left tackle who has made 33 straight starts, has the potential to be one of the league’s top players at the position, his coach said.
“Make no bones about it; I expect for him to be one of best — if not the best — tackles in the Big Ten,” Austin said. “He knows that and that’s the expectation.”
Other notes from Austin’s radio appearance:
» Offensive linemen continued to improve on technique and scheme despite an extended offseason without pads, Austin said. Adapting to full contact since Sept. 30 has mainly been about preparing themselves physically for the body blows of major college football.
» NU would have preferred to move senior Matt Farniok from right tackle to right guard sooner, Austin said, but didn’t have the depth to do so until now. His shift clears the way for Benhart, who the assistant called a “blue head” for never being overwhelmed in his four games of action in 2019.
“He’s kind of been on track exactly where we want him to be,” Austin said. “Excited for him to make his first start on Saturday.”
» Wilson wore down last year with his workload and played through “plenty” of injuries, Austin said, but the senior is in a “good place” now. The Huskers will limit his reps this season.
» Asked about young linemen that impress him, Austin named freshmen Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn along with Colorado State transfer Nouredin Nouili. Corcoran — one of the headliners of the team’s 2020 recruiting class — has especially impressed at left tackle.
“You’re going to see Turner Corcoran play sometime this year, maybe on Saturday, maybe thereafter,” Austin said. “But he’s a young guy with a lot of promise.”
» Austin said Nebraska will take three offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class and that those spots have been filled. Those are Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South), Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) and Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah).
» Will erratic snaps be an issue in 2020 like they were early last season? Said Austin: “Nothing is ever 100%, but I’m fairly confident that that’s not going to be something that trips us up this year.”
» Backup tackles include Corcoran, Gaylord, Brant Banks and Matt Sichterman. Backup centers are Will Farniok and Trent Hixson, who can play any interior position.
» Austin will remain on the sideline this season despite his new title.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.