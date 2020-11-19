Husker assistant says ball security given extra attention before Nebraska faces Illinois

Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson took the bulk of the snaps last Saturday, carrying 16 times for 60 yards in his first action out of the backfield this fall. Held said NU wants the ball in the sophomore’s hands and saw an opportunity.

“He made some big plays for us,” Held said. “He gave us a different look and it was really big in the game for us.”

Other reserves continue to come along. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins opened as the No. 2 back and “has gotten better during the fall,” Held said, as he stacks experience after missing last season recovering from injury. Classmate Rahmir Johnson is working to be more consistent in practice — Held said he challenged him in that regard — and has yet to take a 2020 handoff in a game.

A pair of true freshmen are also on the rise. Marvin Scott in particular made a key block on Zavier Betts’ 45-yard touchdown sprint Saturday and caught quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s left-handed throw for a third-down conversion that led to a field goal last week.

“He just did some really good things that are not statistical-worthy on the stat sheet but were big in helping us score touchdowns and keep drives moving,” Held said. “… I’m excited about where he’s at but I’m excited more about where he will get.”