Husker assistant says ball security given extra attention before Nebraska faces Illinois

Hold on tight.
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held acknowledges his position group already has plenty to think about on a given play. Carrying the ball. Pass protection. Running a route. But ball security is receiving a little extra attention this week against an Illinois defense that consistently finds ways to punch out footballs.
“They do the best job in our league of going after the ball,” Held said Thursday on the Husker Sports Network. “So we’re going to have to really do a great job of bringing the other hand to the ball at contact points and protecting it and making sure we hand the ball to the official after every play.”
Nebraska fumbled five times — turning it over four times — in last year’s 42-38 win at Illinois. The Illini have forced six fumbles through four games this season.
So the Huskers have to “pledge allegiance the ball to our chest,” Held said, and “bring the other hand to the party.” Games like this, he said, are why Nebraska running backs will never wear sleeves. They need to feel the football at all times.
Exactly which non-quarterbacks will be running with the pigskin? Senior Dedrick Mills continues to run hard every chance he gets, Held said, and “there’s a lot of season left and we expect really good things from him moving forward.” Mills has 31 carries for 95 yards after missing most of the Penn State game with a minor injury.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson took the bulk of the snaps last Saturday, carrying 16 times for 60 yards in his first action out of the backfield this fall. Held said NU wants the ball in the sophomore’s hands and saw an opportunity.
“He made some big plays for us,” Held said. “He gave us a different look and it was really big in the game for us.”
Other reserves continue to come along. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins opened as the No. 2 back and “has gotten better during the fall,” Held said, as he stacks experience after missing last season recovering from injury. Classmate Rahmir Johnson is working to be more consistent in practice — Held said he challenged him in that regard — and has yet to take a 2020 handoff in a game.
A pair of true freshmen are also on the rise. Marvin Scott in particular made a key block on Zavier Betts’ 45-yard touchdown sprint Saturday and caught quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s left-handed throw for a third-down conversion that led to a field goal last week.
“He just did some really good things that are not statistical-worthy on the stat sheet but were big in helping us score touchdowns and keep drives moving,” Held said. “… I’m excited about where he’s at but I’m excited more about where he will get.”
Fellow frosh Sevion Morrison has yet to appear in a game but is “really close” to being fully healthy, Held said, adding, “I’m getting closer to being able to introduce him out there.”
Other notables from Held’s hour-long radio appearance:
» With 21 public commits in the 2021 class, Held said Husker coaches are still “combing the waiver wire” for players who fit their vision and culture of the program. He confirmed NU will take one running back in the cycle. That’s Gabe Ervin of Buford, Georgia, who committed last summer.
» Held said coaches don’t have a strong preference on whether signees enroll early in college. Much of the 2021 class is on track to arrive in January.
“If a kid is wanting to do that, we absolutely would support that,” Held said. “But if a kid is a great basketball player, baseball player, wrestler, whatever it is — we are absolutely going to support that to make sure this kid can enjoy his senior year and finish up.”
» On Nebraska’s string of 11 a.m. kickoffs this season, Held said “I love it.” It allows for more family time and meshes well with the Huskers regular rhythm of morning practices.
» Held said in all his years of coaching he’s never seen an 0-4 team as talented as Penn State and considers last weekend’s 30-23 victory “a really nice win for our football team as we’re working to get where we want to get to.”
» Offensive line coach Greg Austin is the best in the country at putting together a third-down pass-protection plan, Held said. Nebraska running backs were beaten once in pass pro against PSU but have been prepared and effective this season otherwise.
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.