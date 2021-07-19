Husker assistant Travis Fisher sings praises of defensive backs

The battle for the open corner spot opposite Taylor-Britt also continues. Fisher called sophomore Quinton Newsome a “young Dicaprio Bootle” for how quickly he’s learned the position and graded his performance a B by the end of the spring. Challenging him is classmate Braxton Clark, who missed the spring with a shoulder injury but is fully healthy now.

Other options lurk as well. Second-year freshman Tamon Lynum might be the No. 3 corner right now if a nagging hamstring injury hadn’t limited him in the offseason. He should be close to 100% by August, Fisher said. Meanwhile, touted junior college transfer Nadab Joseph is an “all-around freak” physically and is also near full health after a hamstring frustrated him in the spring.

“His body look like you drew it up, muscles popping out everywhere,” Fisher said of Joseph. “The struggle with him was learning the playbook at first, but now he’s starting to pick it up.”

Among the newcomers, Fisher said, freshman Marques Buford looks like he could return sometime this season from an ACL injury suffered on his first play in Lincoln in the spring. Fellow frosh Malik Williams arrived this summer “looking like a track star,” while Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson offers position flexibility – and competition.