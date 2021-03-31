Husker assistants engage in first in-person interviews in more than a year

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson strode to a wall Wednesday morning along a chilly concourse tunnel inside the northeast edge of Memorial Stadium. And just like that, Nebraska football began conducting its first in-person interviews in more than a year.
With a few dozen reporters lined beyond a taped-off circle around the assistant coach, NU’s new special teams coordinator — a title he added in the offseason in addition to coaching outside linebackers — emphasized the need for the Huskers to improve in all aspects of special teams. This spring will be about teaching and honing fundamentals and technique, Dawson said.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton later echoed the sentiments, adding that all of Scott Frost’s assistants could collectively do better with the third phase.
“We’re going to be better at special teams, bar none,” Beckton said.
Four assistants spoke in all, including offensive line coach Greg Austin and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Wednesday marked the second of the team’s 15 spring practices.
Other notables from the availability:
» Tackles Turner Corcoran (left) and Bryce Benhart (right) are tops at their position, Austin said, but a host of players will push them this spring. He named Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Ezra Miller, Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili.
The battle for guard spots include Ethan Piper, Matt Sichterman, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson and Miller.
» Beckton said his tight ends are among the deepest position group he’s ever coached. Senior Austin Allen has become a clear leader, he said. True freshman Thomas Fidone has also begun learning quickly, though the the touted recruit is adjusting to a faster game than in high school.
» Fisher said Braxton Clark and Javin Wright are both healthy or getting close to 100%. The second has the potential to be among the best in the country, he said.
Isaac Gifford is working some at the coverage outside linebacker — JoJo Domann’s spot — as is Creighton Prep grad John Bullock.
Other DBs continue to impress as they vie for bigger roles including Quinton Newsome, Noa Pola-Gates, Myles Farmer and Nadab Joseph.