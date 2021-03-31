Husker assistants engage in first in-person interviews in more than a year

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson strode to a wall Wednesday morning along a chilly concourse tunnel inside the northeast edge of Memorial Stadium. And just like that, Nebraska football began conducting its first in-person interviews in more than a year.

With a few dozen reporters lined beyond a taped-off circle around the assistant coach, NU’s new special teams coordinator — a title he added in the offseason in addition to coaching outside linebackers — emphasized the need for the Huskers to improve in all aspects of special teams. This spring will be about teaching and honing fundamentals and technique, Dawson said.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton later echoed the sentiments, adding that all of Scott Frost’s assistants could collectively do better with the third phase.

“We’re going to be better at special teams, bar none,” Beckton said.

Four assistants spoke in all, including offensive line coach Greg Austin and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Wednesday marked the second of the team’s 15 spring practices.

Other notables from the availability: