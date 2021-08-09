Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 JoJo Domann

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

JoJo Domann

6-1, 230 • Senior • Outside linebacker

The top spot in our Camp Countdown is occupied by the player who may have the best football instincts on the team. He doesn’t always guess right, but Domann has grown from a playmaker who had to prove to his new coaches he could play to a guy who barely took a snap in spring camp because his job as a nickel/outside linebacker/defensive end/everything was secure.

Not as fast as Nate Gerry, not as big as Luke Gifford, Domann could end up having a better senior season than both.

Why is Domann so important? He can sniff out gadget runs — especially jet sweeps and reverses — and he’s really good at covering short and intermediate routes against slot receivers and tight ends. He’s also become proficient at the “shoot your shot” plays that can turn into five-yard losses because a player trusts his eyes and teaching principles.

Domann has had a few busts, but the plays he makes canceled them out in 2020. And if Nebraska gets a few more playmakers like Domann, he may stay in his lane a little more.