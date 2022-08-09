Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Ochaun Mathis

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

1. Ochaun Mathis

6-5, 260 • Junior • Edge rusher

This TCU transfer lands atop the list for two reasons.

First, Mathis was really good in a Big 12 where it’s hard for defenders to be really good.

Over four years at TCU, Mathis racked up 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four pass breakups. He started his last 34 games for the Horned Frogs and became one of the league’s premier pass rushers. He’s both elite in space and has the size to take on offensive tackles.

Second, Mathis is the face of Nebraska’s transfer portal plan.

The Huskers added 15 transfers, but none was tougher to land than Mathis, who said no to hometown Texas so he could, as NU coaches told him, hone his skills as a pass rusher in the Big Ten, which has some of the best tackles in college football.

He’ll face a dude in game one, for sure — Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is the No. 1 left tackle for the 2023 NFL draft class, according to The Athletic. Michigan’s Ryan Hayes is No. 5. Indiana’s Luke Haggard is No. 15. So Mathis will get his chances throughout the season, and he picked Nebraska in part to show off his skillset.

The name, image and likeness deals, including a four-door Blue Jeep, didn’t hurt either.