 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Ochaun Mathis

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

1. Ochaun Mathis

Ochaun Mathis

Ochaun Mathis lands atop the list for two reasons. First, he was really good in a Big 12 where it’s hard for defenders to be really good. Second, he is the face of Nebraska’s transfer portal plan.

6-5, 260 • Junior • Edge rusher

This TCU transfer lands atop the list for two reasons.

First, Mathis was really good in a Big 12 where it’s hard for defenders to be really good.

Over four years at TCU, Mathis racked up 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four pass breakups. He started his last 34 games for the Horned Frogs and became one of the league’s premier pass rushers. He’s both elite in space and has the size to take on offensive tackles.

Second, Mathis is the face of Nebraska’s transfer portal plan.

People are also reading…

The Huskers added 15 transfers, but none was tougher to land than Mathis, who said no to hometown Texas so he could, as NU coaches told him, hone his skills as a pass rusher in the Big Ten, which has some of the best tackles in college football.

He’ll face a dude in game one, for sure — Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is the No. 1 left tackle for the 2023 NFL draft class, according to The Athletic. Michigan’s Ryan Hayes is No. 5. Indiana’s Luke Haggard is No. 15. So Mathis will get his chances throughout the season, and he picked Nebraska in part to show off his skillset.

The name, image and likeness deals, including a four-door Blue Jeep, didn’t hurt either.

Mathis is here to help take a weakness and make it a strength. So are so many other transfers.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert