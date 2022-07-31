Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Anthony Grant

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

10. Anthony Grant

5-11, 200 • Junior • Running back

Nebraska needed a true home-run hitter at running back, and Grant, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry over two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, fits that bill.

He enters his fifth year of college with a lot of motivation to prove his four-star recruiting ranking right, and, with a wide open competition, Grant has a chance to surge to the top.

His long touchdown run in the spring game shows that, once he gets into the open field, he’ll be tough to catch.