Husker Camp Countdown: No. 10 Chris Kolarevic

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Chris Kolarevic



6-1, 230 • Junior • Inside linebacker

When teammate Nick Henrich called him a “freak of nature,” you know Nebraska hit nicely on this transfer from Northern Iowa who will figure heavily into the Huskers’ inside linebacker rotation.

Kolarevic was one of NU’s highest-testing athletes this spring, which bodes well for his transition to major college football.

Smaller than some middle ‘backers, Kolarevic may turn out to be more of a run stuffer than a pass coverage guy, but he appears to have the speed — and definitely the smarts — to do just about anything Nebraska asks.

