Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Austin Allen
FOOTBALL

Austin Allen was Nebraska's second-leading receiver last season with 18 catches for 236 yards.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 11 of the Husker Camp Countdown highlights tight end Austin Allen.

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

Austin Allen

6-8, 260 • Junior • Tight end

One of the Big Ten’s top returning receivers at his position should again be a major factor in Nebraska’s offense.

The Aurora grad showed off his frame and versatility across seven starts in 2020, high-pointing balls and finding holes in the defense while finishing as NU’s second-leading receiver (18 grabs for 236 yards).

His blocking isn’t as stifling as that of fellow tight end Travis Vokolek, but some offseason improvement there would make him perhaps the Huskers’ most well-rounded offensive threat.

If a basketball game breaks out, he would also be among the team’s starting five.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

