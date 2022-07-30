Husker Camp Countdown: No. 11 Omar Manning

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

11. Omar Manning

6-4, 225 • Senior • Receiver

One of the top recruits of the Scott Frost, Manning began to fulfill some of his considerable potential last season with 26 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

His frame makes him an ideal player for NU in the red zone, and he’s decent after the catch, too.

But, whatever happened in spring camp, he didn’t appear to be one of the guys new coach Mickey Joseph praised too much.

Is that motivation — or a reflection of where Manning is on the depth chart?