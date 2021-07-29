Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Ben Stille

Ben Stille, who is from Ashland, is entering his sixth season with the Huskers.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.
Ben Stille 6-5, 295 • Senior • Defensive lineman
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said last year Stille was on the verge of a “big-time breakout,” and now the Ashland-Greenwood grad will have the chance to show it.
The 23-year-old has already started on the line for three seasons and played in 41 games ahead of his sixth college campaign.
His motor and physicality on the edges have endeared him to fans and teammates alike, with big hits dotting his highlight reel. He has also become a sort of player-coach, helping younger Huskers study film behind the scenes.
There’s value in reliability, and Stille has that in spades.
Our Husker Camp Countdown of Nebraska's 50 most important players
No. 50 Heinrich Haarberg, QB
The arm is there. The athleticism is there. The potential to turn his raw skill into a polished player is there. Haarberg’s best days are ahead of him.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
49. Nouredin Nouili, OL
Offensive line coach Greg Austin is quite high on Nouili. He could figure at tackle as much as or more than he does as guard.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
48. Blaise Gunnerson, OLB
After a year spent getting healthy after surgery, Gunnerson figures as a backup pass rusher, but don’t count him out to play more snaps in bigger situations as the season wears on.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 47 Colton Feist, DL
Here’s Nebraska’s walk-on program at work. Feist, from Yutan, has paid his dues and worked his way up the depth chart.
Click here to read more.
ELSIE STORMBERG, THE WORLD-HERALD
46. Chris Hickman, TE
Hickman has moved back inside after spending a year at receiver, and patience is needed as he adjusts his body back to being a bigger guy.
Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 45 Punter X (Daniel Cerni or William Przystup)
These two will battle into the summer and training camp. This position is a great unknown for yet another year, and has been since the passing of Sam Foltz.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
44. Isaac Gifford, S
Nebraska told Gifford he was being recruited to play a hybrid role like JoJo Domann, and Gifford is on his way to it.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
43. Alante Brown, WR
There’s a lot to like about his game — especially with versatility as a returner and receiver — but he has serious competition in 2021 for the slot role.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
41. Marvin Scott, RB
An ultra-fit powerlifter packed into a smaller frame, he’s part of a giant logjam of running backs all vying for a starting job.
Click here to read more.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
40. Javin Wright, S
One of the most intriguing athletes on the team, Wright arrived at Nebraska as a cornerback, moved to safety, and may be the best fit at the same hybrid role JoJo Domann inhabits.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
39. Jordon Riley, DL
He’s an absolute house of a man, and now healthy, Riley will likely be a factor in NU’s six- or seven-man defensive line rotation.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
38. Trent Hixson, OL
A former starter on the interior, Hixson is part of the offensive line rotation. He could play left guard, right guard or center.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
37. Will Nixon, WR
He may finally be the consistent, productive, loyal player in the hybrid slot role.
Click here to read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
36. Myles Farmer, S
It’ll be hard for Farmer to get too much playing time outside of special teams. But he’s next, so to speak, and there’s a lot to like about his game.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
35. Levi Falck, WR
The sixth-year veteran has quickly become a leader at a position with lots of recent turnover and will make an impact regardless of how many snaps he plays.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
34. Deontre Thomas, DL
Thomas probably won’t start for the Huskers, but he will be a key part of the defensive line rotation. Health just needs to cooperate.
Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
33. Logan Smothers, QB
Smothers learned behind the scenes all of last year and has spent the offseason retooling his throwing motion.
Click here to read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
32. Connor Culp, K
Culp represented a major upgrade at a position of need for Nebraska in 2020, earning Big Ten kicker of the year honors a year after Husker field goals and extra points were anything but automatic.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
31. Jaquez Yant, RB
Nebraska was impressed enough by Yant in the spring that it made him its sixth scholarship running back by early June.
Click here to read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
30. Tyreke Johnson, CB
The Huskers landed a former five-star recruit this summer in Johnson, a 2018 prospect who transferred from Ohio State after playing sparingly the last two years.
Click here to read more.
OHIO STATE ATHLETICS
29. Pheldarius Payne, OLB
He shifted to outside ’backer in the offseason, where his quick “get off” at the line and ability to shed blockers in tight confines could make him a solution to the Huskers’ pass-rushing woes.
Click here to read more.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
28. Zavier Betts, WR
Betts has all the physical tools — top-end speed, burst, reliable hands — to quickly carve out a meaningful role.
Click here to read more.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
27. Travis Vokolek, TE
Vokolek caught nine passes for 91 yards last season, but his bigger impact will come as a blocker.
Click here to read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
26. Brant Banks, OL
Banks was the top backup at either tackle position last year, but with the emergence of tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart as long-term contributors, Banks will likely be more of a factor at a less-settled guard spot.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
25. Matt Sichterman, OL
Longtime reserve Sichterman exited spring ball as the favorite to start at right guard, though that battle may continue into fall camp.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
24. Quinton Newsome, CB
Who will take over Dicaprio Bootle’s old job as starting cornerback? A leading contender is Newsome.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
23. Caleb Tannor, OLB
If this is the year Tannor's production spikes, he’ll have to beat out some upward-trending teammates for the chance.
Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
22. Markese Stepp, RB
When Stepp is healthy, the bowling ball of a back is a no-nonsense, north-south runner who has thrived in short-yardage situations.
Click here to read more.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
21. Gabe Ervin, RB
While many other rushers on the Huskers' roster have clear strengths, Ervin has stood out for his all-around game.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
20. Garrett Nelson, OLB
One of the first examples Nebraska might give to show the transformational effect of its strength program, Nelson slid into a starting role last year and will again factor heavily into what the Blackshirts do at the second level of their defense.
Click here to read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
19. Luke Reimer, LB
The Lincoln North Star grad is beyond the breakout stage after last year, when he exchanged his walk-on label for a scholarship and always seemed to be around the football. What’s next?
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
18. Ethan Piper, OL
Perhaps lost in the conversation about Nebraska’s youthful promise at center and both tackle spots is the reality that Piper is also trending toward being a multi-year starter on the line.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
17. Bryce Benhart, OL
Nebraska appears to have its cornerstone at right tackle for the near future.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
16. Damion Daniels, DL
As deep as Nebraska is along its defensive front, Daniels is one of the few Huskers who fits the mold of a prototypical space-eating, gaps-clogging nose tackle.
Click here to read more.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
15. Omar Manning, WR
The anticipated breakout never happened in 2020 for the ballyhooed junior college transfer, who appeared in just one game and made no catches. But were expectations simply premature?
Click here to read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
14. Oliver Martin, WR
Offseason performance testing confirmed what Nebraska players and coaches knew last fall — that Martin is among the best athletes on the team.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
13. Marquel Dismuke, S
Few current Huskers have seen as much as Dismuke, who is running it back for a sixth college season.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
12. Ben Stille, DL
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said last year Stille was on the verge of a “big-time breakout,” and now the Ashland-Greenwood grad will have the chance to show it.
Click here to read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.