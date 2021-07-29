Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Ben Stille

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 NU football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

Ben Stille

6-5, 295 • Senior • Defensive lineman

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said last year Stille was on the verge of a “big-time breakout,” and now the Ashland-Greenwood grad will have the chance to show it.

The 23-year-old has already started on the line for three seasons and played in 41 games ahead of his sixth college campaign.

His motor and physicality on the edges have endeared him to fans and teammates alike, with big hits dotting his highlight reel. He has also become a sort of player-coach, helping younger Huskers study film behind the scenes.

There’s value in reliability, and Stille has that in spades.

