Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Ty Robinson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

12. Ty Robinson

6-6, 310 • Sophomore • Defensive tackle

Robinson goes from, perhaps, the fifth-loudest voice in the defensive line room to the loudest voice by some margin.

He’ll almost certainly have to load up on more reps than he did last season, when he played roughly half the game thanks to NU’s depth. Robinson was able to pick his spots, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks. He’s pretty good for one splash play per game.

In 2022, given Robinson’s stature in the room, he’ll have to bang around with Big Ten offensive lines and play the run the way former Huskers Ben Stille and Damion Daniels did.