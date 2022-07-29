 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 12 Ty Robinson

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

12. Ty Robinson

Ty Robinson

Ty Robinson may be a better interior rusher than Ben Stille and Damion Daniels. How will he hold up against the run in 2022?

6-6, 310 • Sophomore • Defensive tackle

Robinson goes from, perhaps, the fifth-loudest voice in the defensive line room to the loudest voice by some margin.

He’ll almost certainly have to load up on more reps than he did last season, when he played roughly half the game thanks to NU’s depth. Robinson was able to pick his spots, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks. He’s pretty good for one splash play per game.

In 2022, given Robinson’s stature in the room, he’ll have to bang around with Big Ten offensive lines and play the run the way former Huskers Ben Stille and Damion Daniels did.

People are also reading…

Robinson may be a better interior rusher than either one. How will he hold up against the run?

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert