Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

13. Caleb Tannor

6-3, 220 • Senior • Outside linebacker

Here’s a name: Eric Martin. A nice complementary piece in Nebraska’s defense 2009-11, Martin became one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten during his 2012 senior season with 8½ sacks.

Tannor is smaller than Martin — who moved from linebacker to defensive end — but he can make that kind of jump, too.

Setting aside two devastating personal fouls that helped cost Nebraska a game at Illinois, Tannor had a strong season.