 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 13 Caleb Tannor

  • 0

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season.

* * *

13. Caleb Tannor

Caleb Tannor

Setting aside two personal fouls that helped cost Nebraska a game at Illinois, Tannor had a strong 2021 season. He’ll be able to log fewer snaps this season because of Ochaun Mathis, and that’s a good thing. He will stay fresher that way.

6-3, 220 • Senior • Outside linebacker

Here’s a name: Eric Martin. A nice complementary piece in Nebraska’s defense 2009-11, Martin became one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten during his 2012 senior season with 8½ sacks.

Tannor is smaller than Martin — who moved from linebacker to defensive end — but he can make that kind of jump, too.

Setting aside two devastating personal fouls that helped cost Nebraska a game at Illinois, Tannor had a strong season.

He’ll be able to log fewer snaps this season because of the arrival of Ochaun Mathis, and that’s a good thing. Tannor will stay fresher that way.

People are also reading…

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert